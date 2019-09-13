Gridiron Preview: Week 4

Sigh.

That expression just doesn’t do my reaction enough justice. Here we are on what is technically Week 4 of football season and we’re yet to have a normal week of coverage thanks to Mother Nature. With the threat of storms looming tonight, Clinton and Harrells Christian Academy moved their games to Thursday night. By the time I’d heard their games had been moved, it was too late to run them in Thursday’s edition, yet at the same time I’d already started working on this preview. So, with that said, we’ll still include their previews below. The full rundown from their games can be found in this weekend’s edition. As for tonight, at the time of this writing Hobbton was still set to travel to Spring Creek, Union still had a date with Jones Senior, and our Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week was still a go at Midway with Lakewood coming into Spivey’s Corner for an inner-county rivalry showdown.

Clinton at J.F. Webb

In a completely new matchup for the Dark Horses, they are set to travel to Oxford for a matchup with the Warriors of J.F. Webb. Clinton hasn’t had much of a season up until this point, having completed just one game against East Bladen. On the flip side, Webb hasn’t had the greatest of seasons themselves, sitting at 0-3. They’ve absorbed losses to Rockingham County, 12-6, Southeast Guilford, 33-6, and Vance County, 54-22. A peak at their stat sheet shows that Clinton can expect a blend of both rushing and passing attacks. Through three games, quarterback Quention Jones Jr. has completed 14-of-43 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, the Warriors have a combined 65 carries for 317 yards spread across six different ball carriers. Honestly, against a team like Clinton, these numbers are greatly underwhelming and Webb is in serious danger of dropping to 0-4. Clinton is a big team — both numerically and physically. They hit hard and are capable of striking fast with a slew of weapons of their own. Personally, I expect the Dark Horses to come away with a big win. They’ll likely have some rust to shake off, but, all signs point to a Clinton win.

Due to weather concerns, this game was played Thursday night.

Union at Jones Senior

Look at what we have here! Union has now won back-to-back games and is legitimately poised to secure their third straight win tonight against Jones Senior. The Trojans, bless their hearts, just have not had the most successful of teams of late. Since going 6-7 in 2016, Jones went winless in 2017 and 2018. So far, 2019 isn’t shaping up any better. Not only have they not scored a single point through two games, the Trojans have had an equally hard time holding teams off. Even Lejeune, who just got walloped by Lakewood, hung 62 points on Jones Senior, followed by 63 more from South Lenoir. Statistically, the numbers line up with the theme of the rest of their season. They have zero passing yards and just 23 rushing yards through two games. The evidence points to Union improving to 3-1 on the season with a win tonight — the only question remaining, in my opinion, is: will it be a blowout? We shall see! Game time at Jones Senior is 7 p.m.

Hobbton at Spring Creek

After a pair of nail-biters in Weeks 1 and 2, the Wildcats defense finally had a breakout game on Monday night and propelled their team to a blowout win over East Columbus in a 34-6 victory. It didn’t take heroic come-from-behind shenanigans, instead, Hobbton shook off some early struggles and marched away for a big win. In doing so, the two-headed monster that is Grayson Rogers and Dacorris Morrison proved to be a force. Football is definitely a team effort, but it’s clearly visible that those two are carrying the Wildcats so far this season. Sure, there are plenty of weapons on that Hobbton roster, but those two are the clear leaders of their team and will no doubt look to have another spectacular game tonight against Spring Creek. Historically, the Gators have struggled recently, and that so far is shaping up to be true this season. Spring Creek has one victory under their belts, a 21-10 win over Lejeune, but they also have taken a couple of blowout loses to Rosewood and Smithfield-Selma. For the Wildcats, the likely improve to 4-0 tonight with a win, the question is by how much? Conference-Rival Rosewood has already thrashed the Gators so tonight may be a good measuring stick for how well Hobbton could match up in conference play. We’ll see how it all unfolds tonight! Game time is 7 p.m. at Spring Creek. See full rundown in Tuesday’s edition.

Harrells vs Trinity Christian

Three games. Three impressive wins. That’s been the Crusaders season so far. Harrells is coming off a big win against SouthLake Christian, which had a very fired up Crusaders team celebrating in the locker room. Now, though, it’s back to business with another team of Crusaders from Trinity Christian coming calling. So far, they’ve only played one game this season, which was a 69-14 shellacking of Wake Christian. In that game, Raymond Campos went 5-for-5 passing, scoring three touchdowns and compiling 136 yards. Trinity also had a successful running attack, totaling 206 yards on 18 carries. Chavon McEachern was the leading rusher that game, going for three touchdowns and 154 yards on 10 carries. It’s safe to say Harrells can expect an attack from both methods come game time. Of course, the home town Crusaders are definitely loaded with their own weapons. Through three games, Harrells has displayed the ability to produce on both sides of the ball. This should be an entertaining game and by far the closest of the season for Harrells as I’m not expecting a blowout this time around.

Due to weather concerns, this game was played Thursday night. A full rundown can be found in this weekend’s edition.

Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week: Midway vs Lakewood

To be completely honest, I had some concerns for the Leopards prior to their most recent game against Lejeune. After falling to Wake Christian in Week 1 then struggling against KIPP Pride in Week 2, Lakewood broke out on Monday when they completely dismantled the Devil Pups. Perhaps there’s some fight yet in this Leopards team, and why shouldn’t there be? They certainly have the coaching staff in place to make this season one to remember. Coming into this game, the Leopards are likely to try to get things done on the ground. Quarterback Hayden Carter has completed 6-of-18 passes for 51 yards, but it’s the Leopards running game that is getting the job done offensively. On the season, Lakewood has rushed the ball 118 times for 925 yards. Tillyon Williams has seen the bulk of the load, getting 485 yards on 59 carries. Travis Crawford has 163 yards and Jerquawin Rich has 130 yards. All three of these guys are going to need to step up for tonight’s match up with the Raiders.

Speaking of Midway, they are off to a great start this season. They enter the contest at 2-0 and are coming off a big win over 3A South Brunswick (who, ironically enough will also play Lakewood next week.) While the Raiders are certainly having a solid offensive performance this season, perhaps the big story is their defense. Virtually nonexistent a season ago, the Midway defense held a solid Union squad scoreless in one half of play. They mirrored that performance, against South Brunswick. After surrendering 21 points through the air in the first half, the Raiders stepped up their defense and held the Cougars to just 3 second-half points to secure a 28-24 victory. Now, Midway is set to take their 2-0 record up against Lakewood where an inner-county rivalry should provide for an electric atmosphere. Lakewood coach Barrett Sloan already feels like Midway will be coming after the Leopards with a little bit of a grudge, saying “They felt like we took one from them last year, I know.” I would tend to agree that the Raiders have a hunger for a victory here. After all, the Leopards are owners of a 3-game winning streak over Midway, so I think it’s fair to say that the Raiders would love to settle that score. Can Lakewood make it four in a row? Or, does Midway stay unbeaten? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is set for 7 p.m.

See a full rundown on this game in this weekend’s edition.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

