Mintz keeps streak alive

The Mintz Lady Lions volleyball team played host to the Lady Pacers from Columbus Christian Academy this past week, putting their streak of consecutive wins on the line. Mintz Christian keep that streak – and their current undefeated season – alive, sweeping Columbus in straight sets, maintaining a 4-0 start to the 2019 campaign.

The varsity Lady Lions, who came into the match as winners of 20 straight, were hungry to not let that streak get snapped, especially against rival Columbus.

Mintz came right out of the gate, dominating the visiting Lady Pacers. Taking an 11-2 lead, MCA never looked back and cruised to a 25-6 opening set win.

The game wouldn’t come to an end quite that easy, though, as the second and third sets were much closer. Rotating players off the bench, Mintz maintained a lead throughout both periods, but the end result wasn’t nearly the blowouts like which was seen in the first set. Rather, the Lady Lions worked methodically in a game that went back and forth, culminating in a 25-19 set two score, and 25-20 set three scores.

The straight sets win made the Lady Lions victors of a remarkable 21 straight contests. Sixteen of those 21 have come in the bare minimum of three sets

Emma White, a senior captain for the squad, praised head coach Dan Heinz for frequently putting their team in position to win.

“Coach Heinz puts me and all the players in the best possible position to win – focusing on the fundamentals.”

When asked what her thoughts were on the 21-game win streak, her reply was on point. “We strive to work hard and win humbly.”

