Trinity plows past Harrells

Delays, postponements, and moving games up has been the clarion call for the start of the 2019 football season. Thunderstorms in Week 1, a hurricane in Week 3. Mother Nature has really thrown everything AND the kitchen sink at Sampson County so far this season. That theme continued into Week 4, as well, as the Harrells Christian hosted Trinity Christian Academy in a showdown of dueling Crusaders in a Thursday night football affair. This all-Crusader war wound up being a surprising blowout going in favor of the visiting Crusaders by way of the 56-0 final.

Harrells opened up the tilt on offense and their first drive had an inauspicious start. A long Jack Laslo run on second down sent HCA into Trinity territory, but on the very next snap, the hometown Crusaders turned the ball over when the snap was fumbled and immediately recovered by Trinity.

Chavon McEachern was the workhorse for TCA on Thursday night, accounting for just under half of all of their scores. McEachern’s first touchdown was a 24-yard rushing strike on Trinity’s third play from scrimmage. With the touchdown and a successful PAT from Raymond Campos, Trinity led early, 7-0.

Nothing would get better for the home-standing Crusaders, unfortunately.

Missed tackles seemed to be the main problem for Harrells throughout the contest. This issue was on full display on Trinity’s next drive after a HCA three-and-out. Evading three tacklers, Chris McKay Jr, waltzed into the end zone from 17 yards out. With the PAT, the score put the visitors up 14-0, where it sat at the end of quarter number one.

Another problem for Harrells was their running game couldn’t get established, stunting their offense majorly.

This, in turn, sent a Harrells defense that had already been on the field for most of the game back on following another troublesome drive.

The second quarter proved to be the fatal blow Harrells. Giving up four more touchdowns before the half, including a scoop and score with just seconds left in the half, Trinity had gained complete control, reaching the mercy-rule threshold with a score of 42-0 at the half.

McEachern’s final touchdown of the game came in the third quarter when he ran it 80 yards to the house, pushing the tally to 49-0, but it didn’t stop there. Trinity had one more score left in them, which came from Jacquon Gibson from a short two yards to make it 56-0.

That’s where the game went final and cemented Harrells’ first loss of the 2019 season.

For Trinity, they amassed a staggering 560 yards of total offense, a stark comparison to just 54 yards for Harrells. McEachern only carried the ball eight times, but he totaled 226 yards for three touchdowns in doing so. For Harrells, Laslo carried the ball 14 times for 54 yards.

The loss sends Harrells to 3-1 on the season and 1-1 within NCISAA Big East play.

Trinity’s win leaves intact a 2-0 start to the year.

Harrells will try for a better result next week when they travel to Ravenscroft. The Crusaders and Ravens are scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. in Raleigh.

Aaron Smith, #12, tries to corral the ball after a muffed punt by Trinity. Trinity eventually covered their mistake despite Smith's great effort. Harrells wingback, Sam Hope, #3, sweeps around right end for a nice second half gain.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

