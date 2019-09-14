Midway pummels Spring Creek

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Sydney Williams sets up teammate Makenzi Hudson for the kill. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent MaKayla Chavis gets a kill. -

Midway’s Lady Raiders volleyball team took to the court on Thursday night, participating in their third straight day of action. After a pair of tight battles – and a loss to East Duplin on Tuesday – Midway completely took it to visiting Spring Creek, cruising to a 3-0 win that took less than an hour.

The first set came and went in quick fashion as Midway steamrolled out to a 25-8 victory.

Things didn’t get any better in the second set for the Lady Gators. Midway again opened up a giant lead. Mistakes in the form of serve errors, miscommunication, and balls into the net rattled Spring Creek as the points mounted for Midway. The Lady Raiders only wounds were self-inflicted as the occasional serve error or ball into the net awarded the Lady Gators scattered points.

When all was said and done in the second set, Midway once again held Spring Creek to single digits with a 25-7 victory.

Set number three appeared to set up much like the first two as the Lady Raiders galloped away. With the set entering the latter stages, the Lady Raiders watched their lead shrink. Perhaps they were a little lackadaisical from the blowout-style nature of the game, but whatever it was, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench didn’t like it as evidenced by the timeout she called after twice warning her team.

After the 1-minute pause in action, Midway returned to the court where after surrendering one more point, went on to win the final match 25-19.

After the game, Wrench was still please her team’s effort, despite the third set slip-up.

“Another good game today for Midway Volleyball,” she said. “Our girls played as a team and had fun both today and last night. Coming off our loss on Tuesday, those two factors made a huge difference in these past two games.”

“The whole team did a great job serving tonight but I’m really proud of Emma Clark and Sydney Williams, who each had seven aces tonight,” she continued.

And about that third set?

“Most of our errors came in the third set. We sat at 22 points and let them creep back in with error after error so I called the timeout to get them tuned back in and to let them know that is not acceptable,” Wrench concluded.

With the win, the Lady Raiders improve to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the East Central Conference. They’ll step out of conference play on Monday with a road trip to East Bladen followed by a home game on Tuesday against Wallace-Rose Hill on Tuesday, and another non-conference game on Wednesday at Princeton.

Lady Raiders surge past Lady Gators, 3-0

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

