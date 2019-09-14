Laney outlasts Clinton

Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Sam Holloman battles for the ball near the boundary during first half action. - Mike Carter | Sampson Independent Clinton goal keeper, Reid Walters, thwarts a shot on goal early in the match. -

Wednesday evening’s men’s soccer tilt at the Clinton Dark Horse Soccer Complex saw the Dark Horses take on the 4A E.A. Laney Buccaneers from Wilmington. In a close battle, a slow start offensively for the Dark Horses paved the way for a 2-1 Buccaneers victory on the road over the defending 2A Champions.

While Clinton struggled on offense, especially in the first half, Laney seemed to have quite a few opportunities to score in the first few minutes of the matchup. One of those opportunities did knock through in the ninth minute, lifting the Buccaneers to a 1-0 lead over the home team.

The game would stay at a 1-0 lead for Laney for nearly the next thirty minutes of game time. A penalty on Clinton sent Buccaneer Nick Bennett to the box for a PK where Bennett put it through to give Laney a multiple goal lead just before halftime.

Coming out of the half, the Dark Horses got back one of the two goals through Lyle Brewington, who found the back of the net from long distance to put Clinton on the board.

This, however, would be the only goal for Clinton, as the Dark Horses could never finding the equalizer, giving way to a 2-1 victory for the visiting Bucs.

After the game, Clinton head coach Brad Spell acknowledged that he is still proud of his teams effort and is looking forward to conference play.

“I’m proud of our effort, the fight is there, we just got to keep working. We have conference play coming up and we’re anxious to get started against a conference full of great teams,” Spell said.

Clinton’s loss brings them to 2-2-1. Laney, however, reached above .500 with the win, jumping to 3-2.

Next up for Clinton is a their conference opener and a rivalry road matchup against Wallace-Rose Hill. The Bulldogs and Horses will tangle on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Bucs stave off Dark Horses rally for 2-1 win

