Trojans overtake Raiders

Midway’s men’s soccer team took to the field Thursday night, facing off against their third opponent this week. After picking up two big wins against Union and Neuse Charter, it was time for 3A South Johnston to come into Spivey’s Corner. Unfortunately for the Raiders, the visiting Trojans looked pretty good and coasted to an 8-3 victory.

South Johnston netted a couple of quick goals inside the first 10 minutes of the game, taking a fast 2-0 lead.

Midway, meanwhile, was about to experience an already bad situation turn worse. Sophomore Tristan Gonzalez, a reliable and consistent goal-scorer for the Raiders, was battling for the ball near the sideline in front of the Trojans goal when he went down in clutching his knee. With Gonzalez wailing in pain, the officials quickly stopped the game as Midway’s administration rushed to get the injured player off the field.

After a few moments, Gonzalez was taken away as the Raiders tried to collect themselves and get back into game-mode facing the 2-0 deficit.

Indeed, Midway responded when Imad Awawda fired a midrange strike that found its way past the Trojans goalkeeper with 26:25 left in half number one to make it 2-1.

South Johnston, though, answered right back. The Trojans scored their third goal of the game with 25:16 still to play in the first half and re-established their two-goal lead at 3-1.

That wasn’t enough for the Trojans, though, as they continued to plow forward, making it 4-1 with 12:06 left before the half.

The Raiders continued to show the heart of a champion, though, as the fight never left them. They pulled back to within 4-2 with 6:23 left in the half when Ruben Morales scored on an unassisted goal to tighten things back up.

That would be as close as Midway could get, though, as the Trojans scored one more goal just before the half to lead 5-2 at the half.

With cramps and other injuries mounting for Midway, their rally efforts were hampered as the game was frequently stopped for player to come off. South Johnston, who dealt with injuries of their own, though, never relinquished. The Trojans scored another goal with 29:16 on the clock, pushing the margin to 6-2.

Midway, still fighting, scored on a PK at the 23:45 mark to trim the margin to 6-3, but, that was all she wrote for the Raiders. The Trojans tacked on two more late-game goals, extending the game’s final margin of 8-3.

After the game, Midway head coach James O’Brien spoke highly of his team, acknowledging that his team was already short on players entering the game due to injuries, in addition to the ones lost during the game.

“I’m proud of my guys for pushing through a tough and physical game,” O’Brien said. “Tough games like this get us more prepared for a very tough conference schedule.”

O’Brien also shared an update with his team on the injured Gonzalez, who fortunately initially doesn’t appear any broken or fracture bones, citing that the injury appears to be a severe sprain.

With the loss, Midway is now 4-2-1 overall. They will travel to James Kenan on Monday to get conference play underway.

South Johnston surges past Midway, 8-3

