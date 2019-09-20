Middle school football underway

Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m. - All photos by David Johnson | Sampson Independent
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m. - All photos by David Johnson | Sampson Independent
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m. - All photos by David Johnson | Sampson Independent
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m. - - All photos by David Johnson | Sampson Independent
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m. - - All photos by David Johnson | Sampson Independent
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m. - - All photos by David Johnson | Sampson Independent
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m. - - All photos by David Johnson | Sampson Independent
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m. - - All photos by David Johnson | Sampson Independent
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m.
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m.
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m.
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m.
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m.
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m.
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m.
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m.
Sampson County middle schools kicked off their season on Wednesday afternoon with a Football Jamboree at Hobbton High School. The event went off smoothly on a day that feature gorgeous weather. ‘It is a beautiful day for football,’ commented county athletic director James Lewis. ‘All the schools got plenty of snaps and no one was seriously injured. It was just a great day for football.’ The regular season will begin Wednesday with Midway Middle at Roseboro-Salemburg and Sampson Middle at Hobbton Middle. Game times are 4 p.m.