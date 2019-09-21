Much anticipation surrounded Friday night’s Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week featuring a battle of two unbeatens in the Midway Raiders and the Hobbton Wildcats. The rivalry between the two certainly heated up, but the scoring was rather lopsided as the Raiders hauled in the 53-26 win over the Wildcats on Al Britt Field.

Hobbton won the coin toss and elected to give Midway the ball first – a decision the Wildcats would come to regret. The first half of play belonged to the Raiders in an-all Midway affair. They covered 60 yards on their first possession with Wyatt Holland going the final eight for the first score of the game. Soccer player Junior Acosta’s PAT split the uprights and gave the Raiders a 7-0 lead with 8:45 left in the first quarter.

On the ensuing drive, the Wildcats experienced some misfortune, turning the ball over on downs on their first possession. The Raiders took over at their own 12-yard line and marched the 88 yards with Deantae Byrd capping off the drive, getting the score on an 18-yard scamper. Acosta’s PAT made it 14-0 with 5:08 left in the first quarter.

On the next possession, the Wildcats were stopped yet again with Grayson Rogers forced to punt. Midway, though, mishandled the ball and the Wildcats recovered at the Raider 32. That drive, however, also stalled out and the first quarter ended with a 14-0 lead in favor of visiting Midway.

With the second quarter quickly progressing, the Raiders scored again with 5:59 left in the half on a 4-yard run by Byrd. The successful PAT kick made it 21-0 as Midway was pulling away.

The Wildcats, though, found a little bit of luck when they answered on the ensuing kickoff. Daniel Britt took the kick and got through traffic and scored on a 68-yard kickoff return. The PAT was blocked, though, and the score was left at 21-6 with 5:31 left in the half.

The Raiders, though, answered right back. Byrd turned things around and got another Midway score on a 60-yard run with 5:31 left in the half. Acosta’s PAT gave the Raiders a 28-6 lead.

After a couple of Wildcats miscues, Midway tallied one more time before the half on a 6-yard run by Holland with 39 seconds left. This time, the PAT was blocked by Hobbton’s Josh Royal and the halftime score settled with a commanding Raiders lead at 34-6.

The Wildcats got first chance after the break but lost the ball on a fumble on the kickoff, giving the Raiders the ball on the Hobbton 40-yard line.

With 10:22 left in the third quarter, Holland hooked up with Lane Baggett from 25 yards out for another Raiders score. That PAT was wide, but Midway continued to surge, now holding a 40-6 lead.

From there, though, the Wildcats got their offense in gear on a drive that was capped off with Rogers scoring on 15-yard run up the middle. With the Avilez PAT, the game was at 40-13 with 7:53 left in the third.

Midway, like clockwork, quickly answered on an 18-yard run by Byrd just over two minutes later. With Acosta’s PAT, the game was at back at 47-13 at the end of the third quarter.

On the first possession of the fourth quarter, the Raiders fumbled the ball away at their own 40-yard line with Hobbton’s Ruben Espino recovering. The Wildcats turned that into a scoring drive that was once again capped off by Rogers on a 4-yard run. The PAT went through, making it 47-20.

Midway got their final score with 8:46 left on a 5-yard run by Holland. The PAT missed again, leaving the Raiders score at 53-20. Hobbton then got their last score with 1:47 left in the game on an 8-yard run by DaCorris Morrison. The PAT kick was blocked and the score was left at the final tally of 53-26.

After the game, Midway head coach Cory Barnes offered up words of praise of his team.

“Defensively I couldn’t ask for any better effort,” commented Barnes. “The only score they got was a kickoff return in the first half. We played our techniques well and flying around pursuing the ball. There is nothing better than what we did defensively in the first half. We also put up some points and got some guys loose on the offensive side. I just wish we had finished better.”

Over on the Hobbton sideline, the tone was slightly different.

“They are a big physical team and they kicked our tails,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “We’ve got to get better. We learned that we weren’t quite ready for a heavy weight battle and we’ve certainly got a couple more heavy weight battles coming up. We are going to go back to work on Monday and be better next time.”

Offensive leaders for Hobbton were Rogers, who had 21 rushes for 122 yards and two touchdowns and Morrison, who also had 21 rushes for 117 yards and one score. Britt had one score on special teams. Through the air, Rogers wasn’t as successful as he had been, completing just 11-of-19 passes for 50 yards for no scores and two interceptions.

For Midway, Holland turned in another great game through the air, completing 14-of-18 passes for 226 yards and one touchdown. Holland connected with Thornton Baggett five times for 72 yards and Javen Covington four times for 76 yards. Cameron Barefoot had three completions for 44 yards and Lane Baggett caught two passes for 34 yards and one touchdown. The Raiders were also effective on the ground with 250 yards of rushing. Deantae Byrd carried the load for Midway, handling the rock 22 times for 192 yards and four touchdowns. Holland also had seven carries for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Cameron Calcutt recovered a Hobbton fumble in the end zone for a defensive score.

With the win, Midway improves to 4-0 overall on the season. They will travel to Spring Creek next week for showdown with the Gators in a non-conference game after Spring Creek withdrew from the East Central Conference, citing non-compete.

For Hobbton, they are now 4-1 on the season and will look to bounce back in a home game against North Stokes.

Dacorris Morrison is brought down by a host of Raiders. Grayson Rogers takes off through the middle of the line. Ruben Espino reachs for Deantae Byrd Deantae Byrd escapes a Wildcat defender for several yards. Hobbton's Dillon Hall trips up Thornton Baggett on a reception.

Hobbton’s hot start fizzles as Midway takes 53-26 win

By David Johnson Sports Writer