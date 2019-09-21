The Midway and Clinton soccer teams participated in a pair of midweek games this past week. The Raiders hosted Goldsboro on Wednesday in conference action while the Dark Horses ventured up to Durham for a showdown with Durham School of the Arts (DSA). Unfortunately for both teams, they each came home with a pair of close losses but each displayed fight and determination. Both Midway and Clinton each lost by the 3-2 scores.

Clinton

For the Dark Horses, they played a very tight battle against the Bulldogs, who entered the game with a solid 7-1-2 overall record. After a tight battle with Clinton, DSA ran that record up a notch to 8-1-2 with a 3-2 victory over the visitors.

The Dark Horses pushed the Bulldogs to the brink as the score sat tied at halftime at 1-1. Clinton to relent in the second half as they pushed things even further with a 2-2 tie throughout the half. With time running out and the game seemingly headed for a tie, DSA tallied a goal with a mere 30 seconds remaining to take the lead and win the game 3-2.

After the game, Clinton head coach Brad Spell spoke positively and was proud of his teams effort.

“It was a great game,” he began. “The effort was fantastic and the boys played really hard. This was another great opponent to get us ready for conference play. Again, I’m proud of our effort but we still have got to figure out ways to put shots on goals. Like I said, the boys are great, we’re learning, getting better, and taking steps forward. We just need to keep doing that and good things are going to happen,” Spell concluded.

In JV action, the Dark Horses defeated DSA 4-3 and improve their record to 5-2.

For Clinton’s varsity, their record now stands at 3-3-1 overall and 1-0 in the East Central Conference. They will be return to action on Monday with a showdown against Spring Creek. That game is set for 6 p.m.

Midway

In strikingly similar fashion, it was a late-game goal that lifted the visiting Goldsboro Cougars over the Raiders on Wednesday night. After trailing 2-0 early in the second half, Midway picked up a pair of goals by Ruben Morales and Junior Acosta with less than 10 minutes to go in the game to tie things up. With overtime in sight, the visiting Cougars shut down those thoughts when they answered with one final goal of their own with 2:21 left in the game. Unable to tie the game back up, the Raiders suffered their third straight loss, 3-2.

After the game, Midway head coach James O’Brien said that he was proud of his team for fighting and making a game of it in the late stages but acknowledges that his team is still plagued by the lack of communication and hustle that he knows his team possesses.

With the loss, Midway is now 4-4-1 overall and 0-2 in the East Central Conference. They will hit the road to East Duplin on Monday followed by a home game against Spring Creek on Wednesday.

Ruben Morales contends for possession in a game earlier in the season. Morales tallied a goal for Midway on Wednesday in aiding the Raiders to tie the game late. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_MHS-5-UHS-10-1.jpg Ruben Morales contends for possession in a game earlier in the season. Morales tallied a goal for Midway on Wednesday in aiding the Raiders to tie the game late. Diego Fluery takes control of the ball in the midfield during second half action in a previous game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_4000.jpg Diego Fluery takes control of the ball in the midfield during second half action in a previous game.

