JV Raiders rumble past Hobbton

The Midway Raiders JV football team hosted Hobbton on Thursday night in their home opener. Going up against an old rival, Midway was dominant in victory as the secured a 56-8 victory. The Raiders held a 48-0 lead at halftime followed by both teams each getting scores and two-point conversions in the second half.