Leopards nip East Columbus

After dropping three straight to begin the season, the Lakewood soccer team has seemed to momentarily stem the bleeding. With a win over Pender and a draw versus rival Midway, the Leopards added another victory to the win column on Thursday afternoon when they faced off against East Columbus, a match that saw Lakewood come out as 4-1 victors.

Thursday’s affair began as a defensive chess match which was noted by Lakewood head coach, Evert Cruz, after the game. However, Lakewood’s Deris Morales would get the Leopards on the board, lifting the home team Lakewood to a 1-0 lead in the first half.

That same score would be settled after forty minutes of action as the teams parted way towards halftime.

Morales’ scoring wouldn’t stop there. Morales provided two more goals in the second half and Jesus Espinosa joined in on the scoring for the Leopards to create a four-goal lead over the Gators.

East Columbus did tally one goal late, but it wouldn’t matter, with Lakewood claiming a 4-1 win as the final whistle blew.

“Shout out to the defense,” exclaimed Cruz. “They stopped East Columbus, keeping them to a single goal. Our defensive line of Hector Venezuela, Isai Rosales, Eric Morales, and goalkeeper Mauricio Gaspar played great today.”

“Another reason for our success today was the communication between teammates. They were very positive with each other”, ended Cruz.

The Leopard win moves Lakewood to 3-4-1 overall and stand at 0-1 in the East Central Conference. Now winners of three of their last four, the Leopards will try to make it four of five when they travel to Neuse Charter on Monday. The Cougars and Leopards are scheduled to begin play at 6 p.m.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

