Hobbton shuts out Union

Hobbton came into a Wednesday afternoon’s soccer match versus the Union Spartans riding a five-game winning streak. Union, however, was struggling with a record of 1-5 to show for the start of the 2019 season. The Wildcats came out as the victors of this matchup of county rivals and between two teams heading in different directions – 2-0.

The impending cold front set to blanket our area made it a perfect evening for soccer. Temperatures and dew points were pleasant as beautiful weather set the atmosphere.

On the soccer field, the action was nearly just as cool. The teams opened the tilt with a scoreless first ten minutes, though Hobbton had more than several opportunities to get on the board.

These opportunities kept coming for the Wildcats and eventually the visitors capitalized as Francisco Garcia broke the scoreless deadlock in favor of Hobbton at the 24th minute.

It wouldn’t take long for the Wildcats to once again find the back of the goal. From about twenty-five yards out and nine minutes left in the first period, Hobbton’s Omar Reyes booted it towards the goal, leaving Union’s man in the box helpless to the score and making it 2-0 in favor of Hobbton.

Taking a more defensive note throughout the second period, the game went scoreless for the final 49 minutes of play, leaving a 2-0 road win secured for the Wildcats over the Spartans.

Union’s loss dropped them to 1-6 overall and 0-2 in the Carolina 1A Conference. Hobbton, on the other hand, extends their winning streak to six, making it an 8-1-1 start to the season and a 2-0 Carolina 1A Conference tally.

The Spartans will try to end their losing streak on Monday when they face off against Rosewood on the road. The Wildcats, however, seek to continue their winning ways with a match versus Princeton, also on Monday, at home.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

