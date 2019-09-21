‘Mountains to Coast’ tour coming up

Cycle North Carolina is set to begin the 2019 “Mountains to Coast” tour of scenic North Carolina. This 21st annual ride is scheduled for a Blowing Rock to Atlantic Beach trek, from Sept. 28 to Oct. 5. With tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” route is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation.

Cycle North Carolina will begin its full-service, cross-state ride on Sept. 28 from downtown Blowing Rock, and will arrive at the Atlantic Beach Circle on Oct. 5, with roughly 1,000 cyclists in tow. The cyclists represent 37 states, the District of Columbia, and both Ottawa and Toronto, Canada. The youngest cyclist to ride for the entire week is just 6 years old, while the oldest participants are 82 years old.

Over the course of the week, riders will bike an average of 65 miles per day. Additional overnight stays are planned in Hickory, Spencer, Siler City, Clayton, Greenville, and New Bern.

The route will also pass through many other towns and communities along the way, including Patterson, Yadkin Valley, Kings Creek, Lenoir, Conover, Claremont, Troutman, Cleveland, Franklin, Salisbury, Denton, and Asheboro over the first three days. The route heads southeast from Siler City through Moncure, Holly Springs, Micro, Farmville, Fountain, Ayden, Vanceboro, and through Bridgeton. Riders will pass through Brices Creek, Pollocksville, Maysville, Swansboro, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Indian Beach, & finally Pine Knoll Shores as they make their way to the finish.

In this year’s tour, bicyclists will experience numerous instances of North Carolina’s unique topography including ample farmland, several creeks, winding rivers, and much more. The route will pass near interesting sites in the state such as The Blowing Rock, Governor Charles B. Aycock’s Birthplace, and the Croatan National Forest. Several water features are along the route including; the Tar River, Neuse River, Yadkin River & Valley, Lake Hickory, Lake Norman, High Rock Lake (and Hydroelectric Power Plant), Haw River, Bass Lake, Lake Benson, Deep River, Trent River, Brice Creek, Bogue Sound, and the Atlantic Ocean.

Three to five rest stops are scheduled daily to break up the ride and allow riders an opportunity to take a break from pedaling. Some of the featured rest stops which are planned for the ride include the Patterson School in Lenoir, Troutman Depot Shelter with nearby Randy’s BBQ & Southern Sweets, Bicentennial Park in downtown Asheboro, New Hope Valley Railway in Bonsal, the “GlaStation” in Farmville, Yoder’s Dutch Pantry in Grifton, & the Pugliese Pavilion in Swansboro.

The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is the state’s only fully-supported ride. Luggage is transported in vehicles from one overnight host community to the next; rider support vehicles are available to aid cyclists who experience physical or mechanical trouble; outdoor camping areas with amenities are set-up in overnight host communities; and rest stops will be available every 15-20 miles along the route, with beverages and snacks for all participants. Riders can register for the entire distance, three-day options, or first-day & last-day only options.

Online registration is still open at www.ncsports.org.

Hosted by North Carolina Amateur Sports (NCAS), Cycle North Carolina was developed to promote North Carolina’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling to individuals and our state. During the past 20 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 700 North Carolina communities.

Cycle North Carolina is presented by Retire NC. Partner organizations of Cycle North Carolina include: Powerade, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, BB&T, Capitol Broadcasting Company, Harris Teeter, Sheetz, Morningstar Law Group, the N.C. Department of Transportation, NC By Train, and Trek of Greensboro.

For more information on Cycle North Carolina, contact NCAS at 919-361-1133, or visit the Cycle North Carolina Web site at, www.cyclenorthcarolina.org.

Annual ride set for Sept. 28 through Oct. 5

