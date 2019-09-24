Ravens slip past Crusaders

Jack Laslo rushes up the middle in a previous game. -

After a powerful start to the season, the Harrells Crusaders have hit a stretch of hard times the past couple of weeks. A 3-0 start has all but been wiped out as the Crusaders suffered their second straight loss on Friday night, falling 35-31 at Ravenscroft.

Jack Laslo converted a touchdown for Harrells in the first quarter on a run of 20 yards to put them on the board first. Following Will DeAndrade’s PAT, the Crusaders led 7-0 in the early going.

Ravenscroft, however, responded on a 23-yard pass from Gavin Mathan to Thomas Brown for the touchdown strike. The Ravens converted the PAT and the game was tied at 7-7.

The first quarter ended with that same tally as the action shifted to the second quarter.

There, Harrells struck again, this time on a 38-yard field goal by DeAndrade to make the score 10-7. After holding the Ravens off on the next drive, Laslo struck again for the Crusaders on an 11-yard touchdown run. Trust DeAndrade converted the PAT and Harrells led 17-7.

The Ravens got one more score just before halftime, though, when Patrick Johnson struck from around the 1-yard line. Another good PAT brought the margin back to 17-14 Harrells. That score held steady and would be the halftime score.

Out of the break, Laslo continued to be a force for the Crusaders, this time striking from 51 yards out on another rushing touchdown. DeAndrade, reliable as ever, sent the PAT through the uprights, and the Crusaders were back ahead by 10 at 24-14.

That was the only score of the third quarter as the teams entered the fourth quarter with things looking up for Laslo and his Crusaders.

That was until the Ravens had an offensive explosion in the fourth quarter.

To get things started, Mathan connected with Amir Webster on a 16-yard pass for a touchdown to bring the Ravens back to within 24-21.

Then, the Ravens took the lead on a touchdown run by Johnson to jolt Ravenscroft outfront with a 28-24 lead.

Harrells, though, remained poised and came right back, one again riding the legs of Laslo who scored on run from 10 yards out. The Crusaders had jumped back out ahead at 31-28, needing their defense to get stops.

That wouldn’t be the case, though, as Johnson found paydirt one final time for the Ravens to give them the 35-31 lead. That’s where the final score would come to rest as the Crusaders let one get away for their second straight loss.

On Offense, Aaron Smith had a nice game for Harrells, completing 6-of-15 passes for 110 yards. Laslo carried the ball 19 times for 154 yards and four touchdowns. DeAndrade was perfect with four PATs and his 38-yard FG. In the receiving department, Sam Hope caught three passes for 57 yards and Laslo hauled in two completions for 46 yards.

Both teams were fairly even on the night with Harrells getting 337 yards of total offense on 54 plays and Ravenscroft getting 300 yards of total offense on 50 plays.

With the loss, Harrells is now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in conference play. They’ll be back in action Friday with another trip to Raleigh to take on North Raleigh Christian Academy. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

