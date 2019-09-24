Player of the Week: Jack Laslo

Harrells Christian Academy’s Jack Laslo is this week’s Sampson Independent Football Player of the Week. In week 5, Laslo carried the ball 19 times for 154 yards, a 8.1-yard per carry average. He was responsible for all four of the Crusaders’ touchdowns. Offensively, he also had two catches for 46 yards. On defense, he had 4.5 tackles and assisted in five. Though Harrells lost 35-31, Laslo was a huge part in the Crusaders keeping pace.

