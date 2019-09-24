James Kenan shreds Union

Travone Robinson scurries up the sideline on the way to a long touchdown run as James Kenan defenders give chase. - Calvin McNeil take the handoff and searches for a running lane. - Cole Bass and Jamon Hicks team up to drag down the James Kenan ball carrier. - Jamon Hicks drags down the James Kenan ball carrier. Hicks was hit with a 15-yard facemask penalty on this play, but it appears he got nothing but jersey. - -

Winners of three straight games, the Union Spartans were on their home turf on Friday night as 2A foe James Kenan made the short trek over to Union High School. What was an early defensive struggle quickly turned into a blowout as the visiting Tigers returned to Duplin County 49-12 victors over the Spartans.

The first quarter went scoreless as Union and James Kenan’s defenses were on display. Both teams punted once in addition to each also coming up with big fourth down stops. With the score 0-0 headed into the second quarter, a great ball game was setting up.

Even in the beginning of the second quarter, defense appeared to be the name of the game. Perhaps the tide-turning moment was the Spartans having to set up a drive deep inside their own territory. With first and 10 greeting Union from the shadow of their own goal post, the Spartans were unable to pick up the yardage needed to extend and the drive and they were forced to punt. After the punt, the visiting Tigers were gifted their next possession in plus territory at the Union 45-yard line.

It took just one play for Carlton Peterson to tally the first score of the game for James Kenan as he burst down the left sideline for all 45 yards to score the touchdown. The PAT was up and good and the Tigers led 7-0 with 7:58 left in the first half.

From there, things really started to get away from the Spartans. Their offense was struggling and the field position had swung into the Tigers favor. After another three and out drive, James Kenan once again took over near midfield. Another big play brought them right back into threatening territory when Peterson capped off the drive with a 1-yard run into the end zone to tally another score. Only about two and half minutes had expired between the two scores and with another PAT the Tigers led 14-0 with 5:16 left in quarter number two.

Another Spartans drive went by in a blur and James Kenan was handed the possession right back, again with a short field in front of them. With 2:17 left in the half, the Tigers struck for the third time this quarter to extend their lead. The PAT went through and James Kenan led 21-0, which would serve as the halftime score.

Out of the break, James Kenan was relentless. The Tigers took advantage of a long pass play that took them all the way down to the Union 10-yard line. From there, Peterson cleaned it up and was in the end zone for his third score of the night. Another added PAT brought the margin to 28-0 as the score was getting out of hand with 10:24 left in the third.

Continuing their score streak, James Kenan struck again on a pass into the end zone that James Lee Matthews hauled in amid great coverage. The Tigers converted the PAT and the lead stood now at 35-0 with 7:27 left in the third quarter.

With 2:57 left in the third, the score reached the 42-0 mercy-rule threshold to bring out a running clock when Daijon Morrison scored on a short scamper from two yards out.

With clock on cruise control, Union’s Travone Robinson was hit by some lightning when he helped the Spartans to finally get on the board. Robinson scampered around 85 yards for a touchdown run up the right side as the Tigers couldn’t run him town before he penetrated the end zone. The Spartans two-point conversion failed but Union was on the board at 42-6.

James Kenan, though, couldn’t leave well-enough alone and answered right back on a Dennis Goodman 45-yard touchdown run that pushed the margin back to 49-6. With the clock running continuously, the fourth quarter blazed on by but there was enough left for the Spartans to pick up one more score to bring the final margin to 49-12 as time expired.

Stats for both teams were not immediately available.

With the loss, Union is now 3-2 overall. They’ll look to bounce back on Friday when they host Swansboro.

Travone Robinson scurries up the sideline on the way to a long touchdown run as James Kenan defenders give chase. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_UHS-28.jpg Travone Robinson scurries up the sideline on the way to a long touchdown run as James Kenan defenders give chase. Calvin McNeil take the handoff and searches for a running lane. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_UHS-Calvin-McNeil.jpg Calvin McNeil take the handoff and searches for a running lane. Cole Bass and Jamon Hicks team up to drag down the James Kenan ball carrier. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_UHS-19-57.jpg Cole Bass and Jamon Hicks team up to drag down the James Kenan ball carrier. Jamon Hicks drags down the James Kenan ball carrier. Hicks was hit with a 15-yard facemask penalty on this play, but it appears he got nothing but jersey. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_UHS-57.jpg Jamon Hicks drags down the James Kenan ball carrier. Hicks was hit with a 15-yard facemask penalty on this play, but it appears he got nothing but jersey.

Tigers race away to 49-12 victory over Spartans

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

