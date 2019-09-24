Horses weather the storm

Davion Smith breaks up the middle for a second quarter touchdown. - Clinton’s Jakwan Wilson (24) makes a tackle for a loss, dragging down a Hurricane ball carrier in the backfield. - Jaheim Faison (5) high steps the sideline for extra yardage during a second half run around left end. -

It was a mightily productive day at the office for the Clinton Dark Horses when the Pamlico County Hurricanes came to Dark Horse Stadium for some action under the lights on Friday night. Scoring on every single offensive possession, Clinton handled the Hurricanes in convincing fashion for a 70-14 blowout victory.

J’Daques Wallace was electric for the Dark Horses on their first possession, which followed a three and out for Pamlico and a short punt, setting Clinton up with very good field position. Starting just past midfield, the Horses made it to the Hurricanes 26-yard line, where a third down threatened to stunt the drive. Wallace wouldn’t allow it to stop there, though, picking up 17 yards on the down and moving the chains to the 9-yard line for first and goal.

Wallace got the ball on that down, as well, taking it into the end zone for Clinton’s first of nine offensive touchdowns and Wallace’s first of two scores.

A 7-0 lead, in hindsight, was peanuts to what would come over the next three and a half quarters. It would take a little bit for the scoring to really get underway, but Jaheim Faison made it 2-for-2 in red zone trips for Clinton with 5:27 to go in the opening quarter. The extra point was no good, leaving the Horses with a 13-0 lead; a score that carried into the second quarter.

Wallace and Davion Smith led the Horses in a 36-point combined second quarter. Smith rushed for his two scores of the night on Clinton’s first two drives of the quarter, with Wallace waltzing into the end zone as the final seconds of the half were ticking away. Pamlico contributed 14 points to the explosion, but that was the extent of Pamlico’s offense for the rest of the night.

The Dark Horses came out of the intermission on fire. A pick-six from Jakwan Wilson and a fumble recovery that ultimately was converted into a touchdown reception by Keasean Williams highlighted a 21-0 Clinton burst in the first three minutes of the second half. This made their 21-point halftime advantage swell to 42.

With the clock continuously running, Clinton added in two more scores to put a 70-spot on the Hurricanes, who now appeared to be more of a post-tropical low.

Following their 70-14 rout, head coach Cory Johnson noted his offense’s performance.

“Coach Matt Grady did a great job calling plays tonight, as he always does. The offense scored on every possession tonight, so there can’t be too much to complain about,” said Johnson. “However, we did have some missed assignments and missed tackles on defense. For the most part, they played hard and gave a great effort.”

Friday’s win preserves an unblemished start to the season for the Horses who sit at 3-0 ahead of a tilt on the road against Central Cabarrus. The Vikings are 3-2 entering the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Concord.

Hurricanes fizzle in lopsided tilt at Clinton

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

