Triton topples Midway

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Caitlyn Holland gets up for a big kill on Monday night. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Emma Clark swipes the ball back over the net. -

The Midway Lady Raiders kicked off their week on Monday with a home match against the Lady Hawks of Triton High School. Midway had already bested Triton in straight sets earlier in the season but this week’s matchup unfolded much differently. A match that went the distance with all five sets saw the Lady Hawks avenge their loss earlier in the season with a 3-2 win to hand the Lady Raiders their second-straight loss.

Midway looked solid in the first set, opening a 20-13 lead in the late stages of the set. Even though Triton came back, the Lady Raiders staved off the comeback attempt for a 25-20 victory.

Triton, though, recovered in the second set and pushed Midway to the bring. Not only to the brink, the Lady Hawks secured the victory with the 25-22 score to tie the game up at 1-1.

Another close battle unfolded in set number three as both teams were battling for the upper hand. Again, it was Triton that took the win, but it took extra points as the Lady Hawks had to break a 24-24 tie to win 26-24.

Midway, though down, was not out. The Lady Raiders blitzed Triton in set number three, storming away to an impressive 25-12 fourth set win to force set number five to break a 2-2 tie.

It wasn’t meant to be for Midway, though. The Lady Raiders ran out of gas as the Lady Hawks soared away with a 15-6 victory in the fifth set to exact revenge.

After the game, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench reflected on the game, recalling errors being the Achilles Heel of her team’s performance.

“We had way too many serve errors and ball handling errors throughout the game,” she began. “You can’t win sets with more errors than points. Error free sets are unheard of but consistency is key in any game.”

Wrench continued pointing at the mistakes being the ultimate downfall in the game, especially in the final set. “Triton was coming for revenge from our 3-0 sweep early in the season, but, honestly it was all those ball handling errors and serve errors that lost the game. The girls hit well tonight. They limited their hitting errors until the fifth set. The fifth set was the black widow of our game. Something we want to forget.”

With the loss, Midway stands at 8-4 overall and 3-1 in the East Central Conference. They were right back in action on Tuesday, travelling to Clinton to take on the undefeated Lady Dark Horses.

Lady Hawks avenge earlier loss with 3-2 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

