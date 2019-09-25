Spring Creek blanks Clinton

Kyle Reeves (2) attempts to turn the corner during second half action. - Sammy Sutter (9) settles the ball preparing for a shot on goal late in the match. -

The Clinton Dark Horses were on their home turf Monday night, hosting fellow East Central Conference for Spring Creek. For the first time dating back to Sep. 11, 2017, the Dark Horses were shut out in a match as the visiting Gators secured a 4-0 win.

From the onset, the game was largely controlled by Spring Creek as Clinton faced some wary struggles.

The Gators secured two first half goals and took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break.

Out of the break, Dark Horses head coach Brad Spell acknowledged that his team was better at the beginning of the second half, but unfortunately Clinton couldn’t capitalize. Spring Creek exerted themselves and captured two more goals all while keeping the Dark Horses out of the net.

When it was all said and done, the Gators departed the Dark Horse Soccer Complex owners a 4-0 victory.

Goal scorers for Spring Creek were Jose Guadalupe Reynaga Rivas with two, Rodrigo Martinez with one, and Kevin Avilas with a penalty kick goal.

After the game, Spring Creek Hess Coach Jeremy Houser spoke highly of his teams game plan and execution.

“This is our third conference game,” said Houser. “Won one, lost one, so we weren’t sure what we were going to be playing with, but we knew we were going to stick to our style,” he said. “We knew if we stuck to our style, playing from the back all the way to the pitch, we knew it would be a good game and it worked well for us.”

On the other side, Spell identified the areas of concern for his team and what they need to work on going forward.

“We had a poor first half tonight. We played a lot on our heels, on our toes,” he said. “But I’ve got to give Spring Creek a lot of credit. We knew coming in that they were going to be a tough team for us. I still feel like we just didn’t come out with that blue collar attitude that Clinton is known for. It’s disappointing to see the effort that I saw tonight.”

“We’re struggling in the midfield, we’re not winning the 50-50 balls, and we’ve got to find ways to score — we’ve got to find a way to give ourselves opportunities. But again, give Spring Creek a lot of credit. They have a lot of speed, they’re a crafty team, but going forward we’ve got to keep practicing, keep our heads up, and just find a way to keep getting better,” Spell concluded.

With the loss, Clinton drops to 3-4-1 overall and 1-1 in the ECC. They are back on the field on Wednesday against East Duplin at home.

For Spring Creek, they are 9-1 on the season and 2-1 in the conference. They are set to visit Midway also on Wednesday.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

