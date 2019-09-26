Hobbton continues to roll

Evan Hope sends the ball downfield. Hope would be credited with a goal in the Hobbton victory. - Jared Sanchez gets off a shot in Hobbton’s 4-1 win over Princeton. Sanchez netted a goal in the match. -

The Hobbton Wildcats continue to enjoy a successful soccer season after picking up another win on Monday night. Playing host to the Princeton Bulldogs in Carolina 1A Conference action, the Wildcats came away with a formidable 4-1 win over the visitors to bolster their season record.

Hobbton took control in the first half of the competition, securing two goals before the break to take a 2-0 lead. They matched that performance in the second half, securing two more goals while the Bulldogs found a way to tally one goal for themselves.

Jared Sanchez, Evan Hope and Emanuel Lopez each scored a goal. The fourth goal was a defensive goal when Princeton’s keeper batted the ball in the net trying to deflect a line drive kick from near the corner.

“We moved and kept the ball well,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We are still working on our creativity in the final third of the field. We aren’t a finish product yet.”

With the win, the Wildcats improve to 9-1-1 on the season and 3-0 in the conference. They were due back up on Wednesday with a road trip over to North Duplin.

Evan Hope sends the ball downfield. Hope would be credited with a goal in the Hobbton victory. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_HHS-Evan-Hope.jpg Evan Hope sends the ball downfield. Hope would be credited with a goal in the Hobbton victory. Jared Sanchez gets off a shot in Hobbton’s 4-1 win over Princeton. Sanchez netted a goal in the match. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_HHS-Jared-Sanchez-1.jpg Jared Sanchez gets off a shot in Hobbton’s 4-1 win over Princeton. Sanchez netted a goal in the match.

Wildcats get 9th win, unbeaten in conference

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]