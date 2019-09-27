Spring Creek gashes Midway

Midway’s Luis Osorio battles for the ball. - The Midway goalkeeper dives in and blocks a PK attempt early in the game. -

The Midway Raiders soccer team found themselves on the wrong end of a lopsided effort on Wednesday as they welcomed in Spring Creek out on the soccer field. Before the game, Midway head coach James O’Brien spoke to his team, inspiring them for the challenge that lied before them against the 9-1 Gators. His efforts, though, weren’t enough. Spring Creek was just simply the better team in completely overwhelming the Raiders, 9-0.

The Gators amassed seven first half goals on Wednesday – five of which came in the first 20 minutes – to stake a 7-0 lead by halftime.

In the second half, the game was called at around the 25:00 mark as the score hit the 9-0 mercy rule margin.

Goal scorers for Spring Creek were Jose Guadalupe Reynaga Rivas with two goals, Josue Sanchez Inestroza with two goals, and Kevin Avila with two goals and PK. Jairo Hurtado Avila and Alex Morales-Carmona had one goal.

With the win, the Gators are now 10-1 overall and 3-1 in the East Central Conference.

For Midway, they are now 4-6-1 overall and 0-4 in the ECC. Midway will be back in action on Monday when they host Wallace-Rose Hill, who enters the game 9-2 overall and 2-1 in the ECC.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

