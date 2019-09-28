Clinton skids past East Duplin

Patrick Bereza (10) goes head to head with an East Duplin battling for control of the ball in the midfield during second half action. - Clinton goal keeper, Reid Walters, stops a shot on goal early in the second half. - Clinton’s Patrick Bereza goes over an East Duplin player in an attempt to regain control of the ball. -

The Clinton Men’s Soccer team got back into the win column on Wednesday afternoon when they took a thrilling victory over conference foe, East Duplin. The final score was 1-0.

It was a tightly battled contest at the Clinton Dark Horses Soccer Complex as two top-tier teams from the East Central Conference put on quite a display out on the field. The game was extremely defensive in nature as neither team had found the back of the net through almost two full halves.

All that changed, though, when East Duplin was whistled for a handball penalty in the box out front of their own goalkeeper. The result of the penalty was a penalty kick.

Clinton’s Sammy Sutter stood one-on-one with the Panthers’ goalkeeper with the opportunity to give his Dark Horses the lead. With 1:27 left in the game, Sutter fired the free kick past the goal keeper, giving Clinton the lead and eventually the win at 1-0.

The win snapped a 2-game skid of the Dark Horses, sending them back into the win column for the first time in 10 days. After the contest, Clinton head coach Brad Spell was pleased with the win.

“First of all, I have to say it’s unfortunate for East Duplin. I thought this was about as even a match as you could get,” Spell acknowledged. “No one had a real good opportunity until we crashed the net with about five or six minutes to go. Will went straight to the keeper who made two great saves. But, this was an even match. The shots were even, the corners were even. It’s one of those wins we needed to get these guys believing again. They’ve been working hard through the adversity but the best thing that’s going to cure anything is a win.”

“We just need to keep working, keep improving, we still have to find better ways to attack but this is a good win.”

With the win, Clinton is now 4-4-1 overall and 2-1 in the ECC. The Dark Horses were back in action on Friday with a home game against Croatan.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

