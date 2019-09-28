Lady Horses rebound

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Grayson Thornton soft-touches the ball, setting up her teammate for a kill attempt. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Elizabeth Cashwell hurries to get a touch on the ball. -

Coming off a five set loss to county rival Midway on Tuesday, the Lady Dark Horses sought to rebound when they hosted conference foe Wallace-Rose Hill. Indeed, Clinton found that rebound, besting the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets, 3-0.

Thursday’s matchup started off as a close affair between the two squads, with a score of 8-8. That was, however, before the Lady Dark Horses mounted a furious rally and pulled away the rest of the set to claim a 25-9 opening set win over the visitors.

The second set, however, was much closer.

Facing a 5-0 deficit to start the period, the Lady Bulldogs signaled for a time out. Said time out seemed to work as Wallace-Rose Hill fought back to make it interesting. Still, however, the Lady Bulldogs fell just short in a 25-19 second-set final.

Up two sets to none was a pretty good indication of how the end of the match was setting up. The Lady Horses finished things off with a 25-10 third set win and a straight sets victory.

“We just did everything better tonight,” said Clinton head coach Jennifer Edgerton. “Hits, serves, kills, all were much more sharp and to the point. On Wednesday at practice, we stressed those things to the girls and it showed tonight.”

With the win, the Lady Dark Horses now sit at 12-1 overall and 6-1 in the East Central Conference. Clinton will have a busy weekend with two tilts coming this Saturday. One against Greene Central and the other against Eastern Wayne awaits Clinton, with the first set to begin at 1 p.m.

