Lakewood grabs two wins

Hosting Union on the soccer field and Wallace-Rose Hill on the volleyball court, a busy Wednesday turned into a successful one for the Leopards. Notching a straight sets victory over the Bulldogs and a 3-1 win over Sparty, Lakewood ended the day with their first above .500 record for the 2019 men’s soccer season.

Varsity Soccer

Winners of four of their last five, Lakewood men’s soccer has had some serious momentum as of late. The Leopards kept the winning going on Wednesday, defeating the Spartans of Union High, 3-1.

Union and Lakewood fought a pretty even first half, but the Leopards carried an advantage.

Lakewood opened the scoring ten minutes into the tilt on a goal off the foot of Yovani Rosas. The goal put the Leopards ahead 1-0. But this lead was short lived.

Striking back quickly, Union found the equalizer at the 16th minute of the first period.

The newly established 1-1 deadlock also didn’t last long with Lakewood grabbing the lead back, for good, courtesy of Deris Morales.

Union couldn’t create any more offensive opportunities throughout the remainder of the match and were never able to knock it through. Before the game went final, the Leopards David Hernandez added one more goal for good measure, sealing a 3-1 Lakewood victory over Union.

Lakewood’s win pushes them to 5-4-1 overall and 2-1 in the Carolina 1A Conference. A match against county rival Hobbton, who sits at 10-1-1, awaits on Monday at 5 p.m.

Union, however, has endured a tough start to the 2019 campaign. Dropping to 1-8, the Spartans will try to grab their second victory when they host Neuse Charter on Monday at 6 p.m.

Varsity Volleyball

On the volleyball court, the Lady Leopards also took care of business against Wallace-Rose Hill, sweeping the Lady Bulldogs in straight sets.

Lakewood jumped out in front of the Lady Bulldogs right from the start. Taking a 5-0 lead and never looking back, LHS took the first set, 25-13.

The second set was much like the first: Wallace-Rose Hill never able to sustain any momentum, which resulted in a 25-15 set loss to send Lakewood up 2-0.

Needing just one more set to claim victory, Lakewood played their best volleyball during the third. Using superb defense, Lakewood limited WRH to seven points in the set, winning it 25-7, and thereby securing their eighth win of the season.

Madelyn Ammons led the Lady Leopards with 11 kills 8 digs, and 7 aces.

Just like their counterparts on the soccer field, the Lady Leopards have won five of six, good enough for an 8-4 start to 2019. Lakewood will be back in action on Tuesday at home against North Duplin.

Leopard teams win soccer, volleyball matches

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

