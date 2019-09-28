Midway barrels past James Kenan

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Caitlyn Holland drives a ball back over the net during a recent game against Clinton. - Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Maranda Byrd sets the ball up for teammate Makayla Chavis to have a kill attempt in a recent game against Clinton. -

Midway’s Lady Raiders volleyball was back on the hardwood on Thursday afternoon, just two days after dethroning previously unbeaten Clinton. With momentum on their side, Midway resumed conference play with a battle against James Kenan and took the contest by way of the 3-0 score.

The Lady Raiders got the afternoon started early with a 5 p.m. tip time due to the Lady Tigers not having a JV. Midway made sure to make it an even shorter night against the visitors as they took all three sets in convincing fashion.

Scores of 25-10, 25-14, and 15-12 found James Kenan completely outmatched in this one-sided effort as Midway cruised to their tenth win of the season.

After the game, Lady Raiders head coach Brandy Wrench gave her assessment on how things unfolded.

“I’m proud of the girls tonight with another win for the week,” she began. “Playing three games week in and week out takes a toll on your body and mind but the girls played good and did a much better job of keeping errors limited today, especially serving errors.”

“We struggled with serving on Monday. Every one of the girls on the team contributed to the win and they all played well and did their jobs on the floor,” she concluded, but not before giving the Lady Tigers some credit. “Kudos to James Kenan. They have improved so much since our last match. They had big digs and were consistent with it. Our team came in a huddle on one of the sets and all bragged on the Lady Tigers for digging out the hard hits that we were sending over.”

With the win, Midway improves to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the East Central Conference, where it’s currently crowded among the top with Clinton, East Duplin, and Midway all having one loss each.

Next week is another busy one for the Lady Raiders as they’ll compete in another three games. First up is East Bladen at home on Monday, followed by a road trip up to Goldsboro on Tuesday, and then a big rematch against East Duplin at home on Wednesday.

Caitlyn Holland drives a ball back over the net during a recent game against Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_1812.jpg Caitlyn Holland drives a ball back over the net during a recent game against Clinton. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Maranda Byrd sets the ball up for teammate Makayla Chavis to have a kill attempt in a recent game against Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_DSC_1832.jpg Maranda Byrd sets the ball up for teammate Makayla Chavis to have a kill attempt in a recent game against Clinton. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent

Lady Raiders roll in 3-0 win over Lady Tigers

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Daron Barefoot at [email protected]