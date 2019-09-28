Sampson tops HMS

Josiah McLaurin gets brought down by a Sampson defender. He would later get the Wildcat’s only score on a 22-yard scamper. - Sampson’s T.K. Raynor scores the Dark Horses first touchdown. -

The Hobbton Middle School Wildcats and the Sampson Middle School Dark Horses played their first game of the season in a non-conference match. Sampson cashed in a dominant effort in the opening game that saw the Dark Horses getting a 30-8 win.

The Wildcats had first chance with the ball, however, they laid it on the ground with Sampson Middle recovering at the Hobbton 27-yard line. They turned that into a score on a 12-yard run by T. K. Raynor and the 2-point conversion was good on a run for an 8-0 lead midway the first quarter.

The Wildcats turned the ball around but another turnover cut the drive short as Hobbton had a pass intercepted by Nyshon Sampson for a 30-yard return and the score. The conversion was good on a run by Alex Evans and the score grew as Sampson had a 16-0 lead on two quick scores.

Near the end of the first quarter, the Horses started a drive at their own 48-yard line. With 6:40 left in the half, Raynor got loose, scoring on a 20-yard run. With the conversion, Sampson had a 24-0 lead, which held up through the balance of the second quarter to take a 24-0 lead into the break.

The Dark Horses started the second half on their own 49-yard line but they laid the ball on the ground for their first turnover with Cole Weeks recovering for the Wildcats at the Sampson 45-yard line. Hobbton, though, gave up the ball on downs and Sampson took back over on their 42-yard line. Raynor beat the defense and scored on a 58-yard dash to put the Dark Horses up 30-0 with 3:35 left in the third quarter. This time, the conversion failed on a run.

The Wildcats started over on their 27-yard line but again the ball got loose again with Sampson recovering. With just over one minute left in the quarter, the Dark Horses fumbled again with Ethan Suggs recovering at the Wildcats 25-yard line.

The coaching staff at Sampson had put the younger players in by then and the Wildcats marched 75 yards for a score with 5:41 left in the game on a 22-yard run by Josiah McLaurin. He scored the conversion and the score at that point was 30-8 in favor of Sampson.

The Dark Horses then managed the clock and to ran most of the remaining time off to end the game.

Next week, Hobbton Middle will be at Midway Middle for another non-conference match-up and Roseboro-Salemburg will bet at Union Middle, also a non-conference match-up. Sampson Middle will be idle.

In other Sampson County Middle School action, Roseboro-Salemburg topped Midway.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

