Midway wallops Spring Creek

Midway’s Cameron Barefoot hauls in a pass. - Midway’s Deantae Byrd cuts upfield on a running play. - Midway’s Wyatt Holland draws back for a pass attempt in a previous game. -

The Midway Raiders travelled up to Seven Springs on Friday night for a tangle with the Gators of Spring Creek out on the football field. Heavy thunderstorms delayed the start of the contest, pushing the start time to around 8:50 as Spring Creek was determined to get their Homecoming festivities in. This was perhaps the shortest game of the night as the Raiders quickly built a big lead that would eclipse the mercy-rule threshold that saw Midway storm away for a 52-0 victory.

The Raiders offense put on a show in the first quarter, especially Wyatt Holland and Deantae Byrd. Byrd was responsible for Midway’s first two scores on runs of 50 and 65 yards. The PAT was good on one score but blocked on the other as Midway led 13-0 with 4:46 left in the opening quarter.

The Raiders offense was quickly back on the field and Holland got in on the scoring act when he connected with Cameron Barefoot for a 27-yard pass play. The PAT failed but Midway had pushed the margin to 19-0 with 3:53 on the clock.

Midway struck one more time before the first quarter closed out as Holland and Barefoot hooked up once more on a 20-yard pass play. This time the PAT was up and good and the Raiders led 26-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Things slowed down for Midway in the second quarter as the Raiders got just one score before halftime. This one came on a short 1-yard run by Holland with 6:49 left in the half. The PAT failed this time and Midway led 32-0 – a score that held through until halftime.

With the action picking back up following the Homecoming activities at halftime, Midway converted two scores that pushed the margin into a mercy-rule running clock. J.P. Luna scored on a 10-yard run at 5:05 and Holland scored again on a 4-yard run at 1:26 in the third quarter. Acosta converted both PATs and Midway’s lead jolted to 46-0 at the end of the third quarter.

With the clock moving, the Raiders added one final score by way of its defense when Jonathan Cooper picked off a Gators pass and returned it 60 yards for the Pick-6. The PAT missed but Midway had pushed the margin to the game’s final score of 52-0.

Statistically for Midway, the Raiders had a pair of rushers to get 100+ yards. Byrd notched 150 yards on just three carries with two touchdowns while Luna had 127 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Holland completed 8-of-13 passes for 138 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were to Barefoot who had three catches for 47 yards.

With the win, Midway is now 5-0 overall on the season. They will be back in action on Friday for their final non-conference game of the season, hosting 3A foe Harnett Central in the Independent’s Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week.

Midway’s Cameron Barefoot hauls in a pass. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHS-Cameron-Barefoot-3.jpg Midway’s Cameron Barefoot hauls in a pass. Midway’s Deantae Byrd cuts upfield on a running play. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHS-Deantae-Byrd-1.jpg Midway’s Deantae Byrd cuts upfield on a running play. Midway’s Wyatt Holland draws back for a pass attempt in a previous game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHS-Wyatt-Holland.jpg Midway’s Wyatt Holland draws back for a pass attempt in a previous game.

Raiders spoil Gators homecoming with 52-0 rout

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]