Head coach Dan Heinz and his undefeated Lady Lions continued to do what they do best on Friday night when Mintz played host to Temple Christian: getting the win.

The last time the Lady Lions lost on the volleyball court was on October 28, 2017 to the very Temple team they were set to face on Friday. These two teams also had exciting matches last season, which saw Mintz sweep all three. This time, however, it proved to be a little easier as the Lady Lions coasted to victory over the Lady Tigers.

As they’ve become accustomed to, the Lady Lions jumped out to a large lead. Often, this has proven to be kyrptonite to their opponents and that was no different against the Lady Tigers, who fell 25-8 in the first set.

The Tigers needed to have a second set victory to have any hope of picking off the Lions and ending their streak as falling down 2-0 and having to beat Mintz in three straight periods would be mightily difficult.

No dice for Temple, though, as they fell the next two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-11 for another straight sets victory for Mintz.

Friday’s win lifted the Lady Lions to a 25-game winning streak. For good measure, MCA’s JV squad is also a force, compiling a 23-2 record in their last 25 outings, with each of those losses coming to Temple in 2018. The JV Lady Lions avenged those two losses on Friday night as well, blowing past the Tigers in straight sets.

Mintz varsity now stands at 8-0 for 2019 with an opportunity for a ninth victory coming on Monday against Christ the Cornerstone Academy.

Kyndall Owens swipes the ball over the net. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Kyndall-Owens.jpg Kyndall Owens swipes the ball over the net. Taylor Faircloth gets a soft tough to set up a teammate. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Taylor-Faircloth.jpg Taylor Faircloth gets a soft tough to set up a teammate.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer