Friday Night Round-Up

Clinton and Union fell on the road Friday night, the Horses taking their first loss of the season after taking a halftime lead but being held scoreless in the second half.

Turnovers costly for Dark Horses

The Clinton Dark Horses travelled to take on the Central Cabarrus Vikings on Friday night in a 2A versus 3A showdown. A game that was a defensive battle in the first half yielded just one score at halftime. That score went in favor of Clinton as the Dark Horses tallied a score just before halftime. Clinton converted a two-point conversion and led 8-0 at the break.

It was all Central Cabarrus in the second half on the way to a 19-8 final and the Horses’ first victory.

Central Cabarrus came back in the third quarter, however, and scored with about six minutes to go. The Vikings attempted a 2-point conversion to tie the game, but it was unsuccessful on a pass attempt, leaving the Dark Horses ahead 8-6. That score held up as the game shifted to the final frame.

With time melting away, Clinton reclaimed possession with about 10:00 left in the game. Still leading 8-6, Clinton was in search of melting time and adding a score to secure the win. Instead, an interception inside their own territory gave Central Cabarrus possession on a short field. The Vikings made the Dark Horses pay for their mistake when they connected on a big pass play to take the lead. Again, they opted for a 2-point try to make the advantage touchdown score but the run failed, leaving the score at 12-6 with about five minutes to go.

The Dark Horses took the kickoff and set up shop at their own 27-yard line, looking to push down the field for the go-ahead score. That wouldn’t be the case, however, as Clinton threw yet another interception and the Vikings scored one more time to push the score to the final margin of 19-8 as one final interception late in the game sealed the game.

With the loss, Clinton suffers their first loss of the season and stands at 3-1 overall. They’ll be back on the field on Friday night with a trip to Northside-Jacksonville awaiting the Dark Horses.

Air attack too much for Union

After a 3-1 start to the season, the Union Spartans have fallen back to a .500 mark after suffering a loss on Friday night to Swansboro, 47-22. The Pirates lit the Spartans up through the air, going 17-of-24 for 351 yards and seven touchdowns. This proved to be the gist of their offensive attack as Swansboro complied just 47 rushing yards across five different rushers. Joel Hunt proved most deadly for the Pirates, hauling in seven catches for 238 yards and four touchdowns.

Standing at 3-3 overall, the Spartans have concluded their non-conference lineup and will begin play in Carolina 1A Conference action on Oct. 11 when they travel to take on Princeton. Princeton is off to a great start in 2019, going 5-0 in their non-conference slate and will look to remain unbeaten when they host Union in their conference opener.

Crusaders eke past North Raleigh

Harrells found their way back into the win column on Friday night, but, that proved to be a tougher feat than first thought. After a low-scoring defensive battle, the Crusaders pulled through for a 13-7 win over North Raleigh Christian Academy to get them back on track.

The lone score of the first quarter was defensive one that saw Ethan Spell pickoff a pass attempt by the Knights and run it back 40 yards for a pick six. The PAT was good and Harrells led 7-0.

In quarter number two, North Raleigh tacked on their own score and tied things up at 7-7. From there, the defenses took over and 7-7 was the halftime mark. That score also held serve throughout the third quarter as neither team could find much success.

Finally, with 7:17 left in the game, Jack Laslo found the end zone from one yard out to put the Crusaders back out front. The PAT failed, however, and the score rested at 13-7.

That’s where things ended, though, as Harrells hung on for the 13-7 victory to give the Crusaders the win. Statistically for Harrells, Laslo had 27 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown while Spell had the interception for the score. The Crusaders also won the turnover battle, committing none while also coming away with three.

With the win, the Crusaders are now 4-2 overall and 2-2 in their conference. They’ll head out of town for their next game on Friday night as they travel to Charlotte for a showdown with Carolina Bearcats.

HCA back in the win column; CHS, UHS absorb losses

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

