North Stokes edges Hobbton

In a heartbreaking homecoming loss, the Hobbton Wildcats came up just short in a hard-fought football game against a very disciplined North Stokes team Friday night, 32-28. The game finally got started an hour after the scheduled kickoff due to lightning delays and a downpour. After the halftime homecoming activities finished, another lightning/storm delay came into play as the stadium was evacuated for a short time. The teams finally reassembled and were able to close out the game just shy of the 11:00 hour.

The Vikings took first possession and hit the scoreboard right out of the gate after taking less than a minute to score on a 68-yard scamper on the second play from scrimmage. The two point attempt on a run was stopped by the Wildcats and the score was 6-0, Vikings.

Hobbton took their first possession and answered with 7:58 left in the first quarter when Grayson Rogers slipped in from 10 yards out to tie the score at 6, all. Jesus Gomez kicked the point after for a 7-6 Wildcats lead.

That lead was short lived as North Stokes scored again on a 1-yard run with 3:11 left in the first quarter. With the 2-point conversion run converted, the Vikings were up 14-7.

With two minutes left in the first quarter, the Hobbton evened up the score when Rogers slipped in on a 1-yard run up the middle, capping a 60-yard drive. With Gomez’s PAT kick, the score was tied at 14-14 when the quarter ended.

After jockeying for field position, North Stokes hit pay dirt again with 7:51 left in the half on a 1-yard run. The conversion failed on a run leaving the score at 20-14.

Less than a minute later, at 7:03 left in the half, the Hobbton went up by 1-point on a 49-yard scamper by DaCorris Morrison and Gomez’s PAT kick to take a 21-20 lead into the halftime break.

After play finally resumed, the Wildcats upped the margin to 28-20 on a Morrison 12-yard scamper. Gomez centered the PAT, marking the 8-point margin with 9:46 left in the third quarter.

On North Stokes next possession, the Hobbton defense forced the Vikings to punt on fourth down at the Wildcats 35-yard line after starting their drive at midfield.

The Wildcats took over but didn’t fare much better as they came up short on a fourth down incomplete pass.

Both teams traded possession for most of the third quarter but a Hobbton fumble lost at the 33-yard line set up the next North Stokes score. They scored from 25 yards out for a 28-26 game after the 2-point conversion run was stopped.

The final score of the night came with 3:45 left in the game when North Stokes scored on a 9-yard run. Once again, the 2-point conversion attempt failed on the run, stopped by the Wildcat defense as the score rested at 32-28.

The Wildcats had good field position to try and go back up when a bad snap sent the ball sailing over Rogers head for a 20-yard loss. Hobbton was unable to make anything happen and North Stokes held on for the 32-28 victory

Hobbton coach Joe Salas’ assessment of the game was short and sweet.

“We just made too many mistakes and it cost us the game.”

With the loss, Hobbton has now lost back-to-back games and stands at 4-2 overall. They will get this week off and return to action on Friday, Oct. 11 when they begin conference play with a road trip to Rosewood. The Eagles enter that game at 5-1 overall with their lone loss coming in Week 1 at C.B. Aycock by the score of 41-26.

DaCorris Morrison gets away from North Stokes’ Elijah Cone. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HHS-DaCorris-Morrison.jpg DaCorris Morrison gets away from North Stokes’ Elijah Cone. Photo by Sarah Suggs | For the Independent Grayson Rogers takes off through hole in the line. Rogers scored three touchdowns. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HHS-Grayson-Rogers.jpg Grayson Rogers takes off through hole in the line. Rogers scored three touchdowns. David Johnson | Sampson Independent Josh Royal takes out North Stokes leading rusher, Jacob Murray. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HHS-Josh-Royal.jpg Josh Royal takes out North Stokes leading rusher, Jacob Murray. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

Late score lifts Vikings to 32-28 win over Wildcats

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

