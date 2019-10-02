Midway volleyball victorious again

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Alex Torres battles for possession of the ball. Torres secured one of Midway’s goals on Monday night. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Emma Clark takes a swipe at the ball to send it back over the net. -

The Midway Raiders hosted a pair of athletic events on Monday night, with the Lady Raiders taking on East Bladen on the volleyball court and the Raiders men’s soccer team playing host to Wallace-Rose Hill out on the soccer field. Midway earned a split on the night, picking up a 3-0 win in volleyball while soccer fell 10-2.

Volleyball

For the most part, it was a dominating effort for the Lady Raiders, as they took a 3-0 win. Sets one and three were the best for Midway as they cruised to victories in those frames, 25-12 and 25-10.

Set two, however, was a whole other issue. After opening a bit of a lead, the Lady Raiders saw their lead chopped into and a battle ensue. At 18-15, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench signaled for a timeout to settle her team. Still, though, the Lady Eagles kept surging and stayed within striking distance. The set then became tied at 23-23 but Midway secured the last two points to win the set, 25-23.

Outside of that, Midway put up dominating efforts and took home the 3-0 victory.

Wrench acknowledged the second-set fiasco but still spoke positively of her team.

“We enjoy wins of course but during each set we expect to meet our goals. We set goals for the sets that make us better players and help us win as a team. One set we didn’t meet those goals,” she said. “Our focus is to stay on top each set and keep control of the game. The girls know this and have those same expectations. Overall, they played well and it was good to get some action in instead of the continuous drill practice before these next two games coming up. We have to get focused and look for two more wins this week. We need these two wins under our belts. The girls are aware of that and have that determination in them but we have to play hard and limit controllable errors.”

With the win, Midway is now 11-4 overall and 5-1 in the East Central Conference. The two games Wrench alluded to are back-to-back games on Tuesday and Wednesday against Goldsboro and East Duplin. With a logjam at the top of the ECC, the two games could be huge as the second half of the conference schedule comes around.

Soccer

Facing some hardships of late, the Raiders soccer team hosted another one of the East Central Conference’s top teams on Monday evening when Wallace-Rose Hill came into Spivey’s Corner. Though the scoreboard didn’t reflect it, Midway put up a valiant effort against the Bulldogs in a 10-2 game in which the Raiders refused to yield the 9-goal mercy rule.

The Raiders posted a pair of goals and strung together enough late-game defense to push the game all eighty minutes as Wallace-Rose Hill celebrated the 10-2 victory.

Goal scorers for the Raiders were Josue Perez and Alex Torres.

With the loss, Midway is now 4-7-1 overall. They will a couple days off before traveling to take on Triton on Thursday.

Soccer falls in lopsided contest

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

