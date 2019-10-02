Clinton blanks James Kenan

File Photo | Sampson Independent Kyle Reeves goes up against a defender for possession of the ball. Reeves secured one goal on Monday. - File Photo | Sampson Independent Sammy Sutter fires a shot on goal in a previous game. He contributed one of Clinton’s two goals on Monday. -

The Clinton Dark Horses earned a monumental road win on Monday night when they posted a 2-0 when at James Kenan. For Clinton, according to head soccer coach Brad Spell, this marks the first time the Dark Horses have ever gotten a win at James Kenan.

Both goals were scored in the first half as the Dark Horses took a 2-0 lead at the break.

Out of the break, the game took on a defensive look as neither team would find the back of the net, leaving the score at a 2-0 victory for Clinton.

Goal scorers for the Dark Horses were Sammy Sutter and Kyle Reeves with Lyle Brewington and Trent Sumner getting the assists.

After the game, Spell was thrilled with his team, especially on the defensive effort.

“We played stifling defense. We really executed when we needed to, we were confident, we were on the attack and we kept our heads up throughout the match. I’m really proud of the effort tonight,” he said.

With the win, the Dark Horses improve to 5-4-2 overall and 3-1 in the East Central Conference, which is completely up for grabs with four teams (Spring Creek, Clinton, Wallace-Rose Hill, and James Kenan) all sitting with one loss apiece.

Clinton will see action two more times this week. Once on Wednesday at Goldsboro and again on Thursday against North Lenoir.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

