Hobbton defeats Lakewood

In a tough, hard-fought match, the Hobbton Wildcats prevailed over the Lakewood Leopards on the soccer field on Monday afternoon, securing a conference victory by a score of 2-0.
Scoring for the Wildcats was Jessie Morales and Emanuel Lopez, each with a goal apiece.
Jared Sanchez and Nathan Bustamante each had an assist.
Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs commented, “I want to give credit to Lakewood they did a good job defensively. They were strong in the back. We didn’t capitalize on some chances that kept the game close, but we did just enough to come out with a win. We had some people come off the bench and give some good minutes and I’m glad to see that. That’s going to help in November.”
The Wildcats are now 11-1-1 overall and 5-0 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They are set to travel to Charles B. Aycock on Wednesday. The Leopards are 5-5-1 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. They are set to take on Rosewood on Wednesday.
