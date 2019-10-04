Midway derails East Duplin

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Midway’s Makenzi Hudson returnr the ball over the net. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Makayla Chavis bumps a ball back toward the leaping East Duplin player. -

The Lady Raiders made it 3-for-3 on the volleyball court on Wednesday night – literally by score and by consecutive wins this week. Playing their third day in a row, Midway toppled East Duplin in convincing fashion, defeating the Lady Panthers in straight sets, 3-0.

After taking a 3-0 loss to East Duplin earlier in the season, the Lady Raiders nearly went the duration of the match without ever trailing. It wasn’t until the third set where Midway opened things up with a ball in the net to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead. Outside of that, the Lady Raiders were dominant all night long as Midway was constantly one step ahead of East Duplin throughout the match.

Midway built an 11-6 advantage in the opening set, which prompted the signaling for a timeout off the hand of East Duplin coach Elizabeth Howard. The timeout, momentarily, worked as the Lady Panthers reeled off four unanswered points to bring things much closer at 11-10. Midway, though, recovered and went on to win the set 25-20

If East Duplin was feeling any pressure in the second set, the Lady Panthers sure didn’t show it.

Early in the set, it was a close battle that saw the score tied at 4-4. Midway, though, opened up a little bit of an advantage to 6-4, then grew that to 12-7, prompting another time out from East Duplin. Things didn’t get better for the visitors, though, as the Lady Raiders ran their lead to 14-7 after the pause in the action. Scoring was coming a whole lot easier for Midway as their lead went to double-digits at 22-12. From there, it was all Lady Raiders as the Lady Panthers folded under a 25-12 second set score that put Midway up 2-0.

Set number three set up to be a much closer battle. After trailing for the first time all set at 1-0, the Lady Raiders set forth their efforts and quickly emerged as the leader when they took a 5-4 lead. They ran that lead to 9-4, but, East Duplin tallied with six unanswered to reclaim a 10-9 lead. The Lady Raiders doubled-down and went back ahead at 12-11. The Lady Panthers, though, countered to make it 13-13. The score then went tied a couple more times at 15-15 and 16-16 before Midway finally went ahead for good at 17-16. The score hit 19-16 when East Duplin took their final time out, but, Midway gradually worked themselves away and took home the 25-21 set win to make it a 3-0 sweep.

After the game, Lady Raiders head coach spoke some of her highest remarks of the season for her team.

“Super proud to say that we (Wrench and assistant coach Susan Clark) are the coaches of MHS Volleyball,” she said. “This was a great win. Playing last night against a really good Goldsboro team truly helped prepare for tonight. The girls played hard from the beginning and we are still meeting our goals during each set.”

“There was no chance the girls were going to make it easy for East Duplin. Our girls came to the game pumped up and ready from the start and didn’t let up at all. Caitlyn Holland and McKayla Chavis were a big aspect with some huge attacks. Byrd, Natalie, and Wallum really held down the backline. I truly think they limited their dig errors tonight to lower than they have all season. That says a lot when the team betters themselves each game, especially against big teams like Goldsboro, Clinton, and East Duplin,” she concluded.

With the win, Midway is now 13-4 overall and 7-1 in the East Central Conference. Another trio of games awaits the Lady Raiders next week when they host Goldsboro on Monday and travel to Spring Creek and Wallace-Rose Hill on Tuesday and Thursday.

Lady Raiders avenge lone conference loss with 3-0 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

