Lakewood rallies past North Duplin

The Lakewood Lady Leopards faced a pretty solid North Duplin squad on Tuesday when the Lady Rebels came to Roseboro for a Carolina 1A Conference showdown. Winning in four sets, Lakewood improved to a 5-2 start within Carolina 1A action.

Tuesday’s affair didn’t begin in Lakewood’s favor. In fact, North Duplin hung on to take a 25-22 victory in the opening period.

The momentum would stop there for the Lady Rebels, though, as things spiraled out of control for the visitors. Stumbling in a big way, North Duplin fell 25-9 in the subsequent second set, evening the game at one-all. The Lady Rebels plummet was hardly finished, though.

Lakewood eventually took the lead and didn’t relinquish, claiming victories in the next two sets, 25-15 and 25-12, claiming, also, their ninth win for the season.

Madelyn Ammons led the Lady Leopards with 20 kills. Garnering 13 kills herself and 14 digs, Selena Smith also had a productive outing.

Their win makes it two in a row for the Lady Leopards and lifts Lakewood’s season to a 9-4 mark. North Duplin, however, drops to 8-5.

Lakewood will now face off against the Neuse Charter Lady Cougars when they hit the court on Thursday. Neuse Charter, who is 10-2, had a furious battle with the Lady Leopards the last time these two teams met, which Charter won, 3-2. The Lady Leopards will try for revenge, on the road, at 6 p.m.

