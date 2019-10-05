Hobbton, Union Middle split

Hobbton’s Ricardo Diaz Martinez and a Union Middle player go after the ball in the soccer match between the two schools Wednesday. - The Union player returns a volley in the Union 3-1 win over Hobbton Wednesday. -

Union and Hobbton Middle schools met up in sports action on Wednesday as the Lady Wildcats and Lady Spartans volleyball teams battled in the gym while the two schools’ soccer teams were out on the field in brutal heat for a matchup. The teams earned a split for the day with the HMS soccer squad securing win outdoors while Union rallied for the win inside.

Soccer

After losing 7-3 to Sampson Middle last Monday, Hobbton Middle School battled Union Middle in boys’ soccer action on a hot and steamy Wednesday afternoon. Ricardo Diaz would get three goals to lead the Wildcats and Leonel Espino added another for Hobbton as they secure a 4-2 win over the visiting Spartans. Their next game was set for Thursday afternoon at Hobbton High School versus the Raiders of Midway Middle.

Volleyball

After falling in the first set 25-8, the Lady Spartans rallied in tremendous fashion to steal victory away from the Lady Wildcats on Wednesday afternoon. Union secured three straight victories to notch the 3-1 win over Hobbton. Scores were 25-17, 25-11, and 25-23. Stats for Union weren’t available but for Hobbton, the Lady Wildcats were led by Haley Boone (19 service points) and McKayla Harris (leadership and 9 service points).

Hobbton’s Ricardo Diaz Martinez and a Union Middle player go after the ball in the soccer match between the two schools Wednesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HMS-Ricardo-Diaz-Martinez.jpg Hobbton’s Ricardo Diaz Martinez and a Union Middle player go after the ball in the soccer match between the two schools Wednesday. The Union player returns a volley in the Union 3-1 win over Hobbton Wednesday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HMS.jpg The Union player returns a volley in the Union 3-1 win over Hobbton Wednesday.

HMS soccer downs Union; Lady Spartans rally for win

Staff Reports

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]