Horses continue to roll

The Clinton High School men’s soccer team has mounted a win-streak as of late as they continue to get their overall record back on track. The Dark Horses took wins over James Kenan and Goldsboro on the road this past week and continued their winning on Thursday against North Lenoir. The Hawks of North Lenior High School flew into Dark Horse Soccer Complex and fell 3-1.

Coming from LaGrange, the Hawks brought a 7-4-1 record into Thursday’s matchup, so a win for Clinton was certainly not assured. A gritty, defensive first half between Clinton and the Hawks opened the tilt. Neither team could find a goal, though, so a 0-0 deadlock was settled after the first forty minutes.

Out of the break, Clinton came alive in the second half.

A goal from senior Sam Holloman and two more supplied by junior Jonathan Membreno, the Dark Horses now had a three-spot lead.

Three proved to enough for Clinton. Though they did give up one goal, it was for naught and the Dark Horses walked away with the 3-1 victory.

Clinton’s victory now makes it three in a row, improving them to a season record of 7-4-1 and 4-1 in the East Central Conference. The Dark Horses currently sit at For their next game, the Raiders of Midway High will come to Clinton on Monday. Midway is 4-8-1 and hopes to add a fifth win when they kick off against the defending 2A State Champions at 6:30 p.m.

Clinton tops North Lenoir, 3-1

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

