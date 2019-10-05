Clinton sweeps West Brunswick

Clinton’s Taylor Spell bumps the ball during Wednesday’s matchup. -

Since a five-set loss to Midway back on September 24, the Lady Dark Horses have gotten back to the ways of their 10-0 start to the 2019 season. Winners of four in a row coming into Wednesday, which brought the Trojans of West Brunswick to CHS, the Lady Horses made it five straight with a straight sets victory over the visitors.

As they have done in every game, except against the Lady Raiders, Clinton dominated the opening frame, making it hard for the Trojans to catch a break. The Lady Horses took the first set 25-11 to take a 1-0 lead over West Brunswick.

A lopsided first set score did not carry over in to the second. In fact, the Lady Trojans had their chance to try and take it, but fell short, 25-21.

Down two sets to none, West Brunswick had a very tall task ahead, if they even wanted to try and make things interesting. While the Lady Trojans did compete rather nicely, the Lady Horses were too much to handle, falling 25-17 to Clinton, for a three set to nil loss.

Clinton’s victory brings them to an impressive 16-1 overall record, matching their total wins from just a season ago. The Lady Trojans, however, have endured difficult times, dropping to 3-12.

The Lady Horses will try to bring their win streak to six on Friday when they host Lakewood at F.J. Sonny Faison Gymnasium. These two teams met earlier in the season, which saw the Lady Leopards fall in straight sets. Game time is about 15 minutes after the JV match, which is set for 3:30 p.m.

