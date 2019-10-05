Raiders storm past Trojans

Cal Tyndall stretches out for a leaping tackle of the Trojans ball carrier. - Cameron Calcutt grabs the Trojans ball carrier, dragging him down as Ty McLean and Javen Covington close in. - Deantae Byrd carries the ball through traffic. - Lane Baggett hauls in a touchdown catch for Midway, maintaining possession after taking a hit. - - Wyatt Holland scrambles in the pocket, looking for an open receiver. - -

In their first meeting since 1993, the Midway Raiders and the Harnett Central Trojans squared off on the gridiron on Friday night for this week’s Nissan Of Clinton Game of the Week. For Midway, who entered the game undefeated, they continued to put wins up on the board by capturing a 31-14 win over the visitors in a rather impressive showing for the surging Raiders.

With the coin flip decided, it was the Trojans that were going to get the game’s first offensive possession. Midway, though, got the game started with some trickery when they kicked an onside kick that was recovered by the Raiders’ Tyler Godwin.

Setting up shop at the Harnett Central 40-yard line, Midway settled in and started stringing their drive together. It appeared as though the Trojans had stopped the Raiders on a fourth down gamble, but a flag on the play was the result of a face mask penalty that kept the Midway drive alive. The Raiders had possession from just outside the 10-yard line, but they failed to find the end zone and were forced to settle for a Junior Acosta 30-yard field goal. With 8:06 on the clock in the first quarter, Midway led 3-0.

The ensuing kickoff was not an onside kick but it was still one that nearly went back to the Raiders after the returner laid the ball on the ground. He was able to clean up his own mistake and the Trojans took over first and ten on their own their own 28-yard line. Harnett Central displayed a shifty offense full of fake handoffs and options. Midway, though, was not fooled by their shenanigans. The Raiders held the Trojans to a three-and-out and following a punt, took over on their own 23-yard line.

This time, Midway strung together an impressive drive and the Raiders marched the length of the field. The 77-yard drive was capped off when Deantae Byrd found the goal line from six yards out to extend the Midway lead. Acosta converted the PAT and Midway was ahead 10-0 with 2:41 left in quarter number one.

That score held serve as the game transitioned to the second quarter where the Trojans were facing third and ten. They were unable to convert for a new set of downs and possession went back to a Midway offense that had already gone 2-for-2.

The teams, though, exchanged a pair of empty possessions before Midway was gifted short field position following an extremely poor Harnett Central punt. Taking over on the 50, the Raiders made the Trojans pay when Byrd tacked on his second score of the game with 3:48 left in the half. Another PAT by Acosta split the uprights and Midway led 17-0 late in the half.

The Raiders defense continued to be a force after holding the Trojans to four and out on the next drive. A combination of things that all went in Midway’s favor helped set up one final drive of the half for the Raiders. One, not much time had gone off the clock; two, the fourth down try was at midfield; and three, Midway still had timeouts.

With a perfect storm of opportunity, the Raiders found the end zone with 22.8 second left in the half as Byrd struck for his third touchdown from 11 yards out. Acosta again split the uprights and Midway led 24-0.

That was the halftime margin as the Raiders were in full control by the break.

To kick off the second half, the teams exchanged possessions. Harnett Central, though, was showing early signs of desperation. On their first possession of the half, the Trojans gambled on fourth and short. Rather than set up an offensive play, they opted for a fake punt, but Midway’s Godwin – who had already recovered the onside kick to start the game – was there to shut down the attempt as he dropped the Trojan’s quarterback for a loss on the play.

There, a fired-up Raiders offense took over on downs at the Central 23-yard line. Moments later, quarterback Wyatt Holland connected with Lane Baggett, who absorbed contact and hauled in the pass for another touchdown. After Acosta’s PAT, Midway had achieved its largest lead of the night at 31-0 with 5:21 left in the third quarter.

That would be the conclusion of Midway’s scoring for the night, but a hardnosed defense was still on full display.

Harnett Central, though, did find the end zone a couple times down the stretch. Once with 3:15 left in the third quarter on 19-yard touchdown pass from Jaden Bryant to Trevonne Williams and one more time on 5-yard touchdown run from Devin Perry in the fourth quarter.

It’s also worth noting that Midway’s Byrd had an 83-yard touchdown run called back on a questionable holding call near the end of the play all the way back at the line of scrimmage, but, to be fair it was the Raiders’ only penalty of the night.

When all was said and done, Midway sealed the night with a 31-14 victory to remain unbeaten.

After the game, it was all smiles for Raiders head coach Cory Barnes, who spoke highly of the effort he continues to see from his team.

“Our guys played hard. I feel like they’re getting better every week,” he began. “Our defense stepped up tonight. Harnett Central has a bunch of skill guys that can really hurt you and they’re headed in the right direction, but across the board we played well tonight.”

Barnes acknowledged that the Trojans had taken away the Raiders air attack, but Midway accounted for that in their running game, which was fueled by the legs of Byrd.

Byrd had 23 rushes for 177 yards and three touchdowns, no doubt a key point in Midway’s win.

“We ran the football well and I think that made the difference. I love me some Byrdie, he’s a special kid and a special player but I also have to give credit to our offensive line. I’d take them over anybody else. Those kids play hard, they’re hardnosed and work nasty in the trenches and they take pride it. Like I said, I love Byrd. He can make the big play happen but without them guys up front he doesn’t get going.”

With the win, Midway stands at 6-0 overall, their best start since going 5-0 to start the 2013 season. When asked about that, Barnes was keen in his response.

“I was expecting week to week we could compete. I’m content with where we are but I do want to see us continue to get better. We just want to keep trucking along and keep our heads down. I keep telling the kids we just want to be a playoff team and hopefully we’re trending that direction.”

As Barnes recalled, Midway’s passing game was held relatively in check on Friday as Holland went just 4-for-11 for 35 yards and one score. He also had 10 rushes for 46 yards.

With the non-conference schedule wrapped up for the Raiders, they’ll now take aim at a very tough East Central Conference line up, beginning with a trip down to James Kenan next week.

Cal Tyndall stretches out for a leaping tackle of the Trojans ball carrier. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHS-Cal-Tyndall.jpg Cal Tyndall stretches out for a leaping tackle of the Trojans ball carrier. Cameron Calcutt grabs the Trojans ball carrier, dragging him down as Ty McLean and Javen Covington close in. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHS-Cameron-Calcutt.jpg Cameron Calcutt grabs the Trojans ball carrier, dragging him down as Ty McLean and Javen Covington close in. Deantae Byrd carries the ball through traffic. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHS-Deantae-Byrd-2.jpg Deantae Byrd carries the ball through traffic. Lane Baggett hauls in a touchdown catch for Midway, maintaining possession after taking a hit. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHS-Lane-Baggett.jpg Lane Baggett hauls in a touchdown catch for Midway, maintaining possession after taking a hit. Wyatt Holland scrambles in the pocket, looking for an open receiver. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_MHS-Wyatt-Holland-1.jpg Wyatt Holland scrambles in the pocket, looking for an open receiver.

Midway gashes Harnett Central for 31-14 victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

