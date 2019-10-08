Player of the Week: Jack Laslo

For the second time this season, Harrells Christian Academy’s Jack Laslo is the Sampson Independent’s Sampson County Football Player of the Week for Week 7. Laslo was impressive in this past Friday night’s game at Carolina Bearcats, carrying the ball 39 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Laslo had 10 tackles. The Crusaders won their road game against the Bearcats 38-27 to improve to 5-2 on the season.

For the second time this season, Harrells Christian Academy’s Jack Laslo is the Sampson Independent’s Sampson County Football Player of the Week for Week 7. Laslo was impressive in this past Friday night’s game at Carolina Bearcats, carrying the ball 39 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Laslo had 10 tackles. The Crusaders won their road game against the Bearcats 38-27 to improve to 5-2 on the season.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_HCA-Jack-Laslo.jpg For the second time this season, Harrells Christian Academy’s Jack Laslo is the Sampson Independent’s Sampson County Football Player of the Week for Week 7. Laslo was impressive in this past Friday night’s game at Carolina Bearcats, carrying the ball 39 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Laslo had 10 tackles. The Crusaders won their road game against the Bearcats 38-27 to improve to 5-2 on the season.

For the second time this season, Harrells Christian Academy’s Jack Laslo is the Sampson Independent’s Sampson County Football Player of the Week for Week 7. Laslo was impressive in this past Friday night’s game at Carolina Bearcats, carrying the ball 39 times for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Laslo had 10 tackles. The Crusaders won their road game against the Bearcats 38-27 to improve to 5-2 on the season.