Clinton rebounds at Northside

A cool and windy Friday night under the lights greeted football fans at Northside-Jacksonville as Clinton came into town for a gridiron grudge match. When dust settled, the Dark Horses had overcome a slow start on the road against the Monarchs, posting a 28-14 victory to wrap up their non-conference schedule.

While Clinton came into the on the heels of a 19-8 loss to Central Cabarrus, Northside was in desperate need of win, having lost three in a row after opening up 2-0.

Things started well for the Monarch as a nice return on the opening kickoff put the home team immediately in Clinton territory. Despite the good field position, the Horses defense had an opportunity to get off the field on fourth and five at their 32-yard line, but Northside went to the air and connected for a 32-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead after 2:44 of play.

That score didn’t hold for long, though. Clinton used a more methodical offense, milking time off the clock. It paid off for Coach Cory Johnson and his team, when Jaheim Faison ran into the end zone from nine yards out, cutting it to a one-point game, due to a missed point after attempt.

Using the air on their opening touchdown drive, Northside went to the ground for their second chance with the pigskin. Going 2-for-2 in the red zone to open the game, the Monarchs had struck again for six more and PAT to take a 14-6 advantage over the visiting Dark Horses with a minute left in the opening frame.

Interestingly, that would be it for the Monarch offense while Clinton was just about to make a furious run to take a commanding lead.

Before things began going right for the Horses, Clinton had to avoid near disaster. On fourth down in their own end of the field, the Horses opted to punt it away. The punt, however, couldn’t have been any worse, giving Northside astounding field position inside the Horses 35.

The Clinton defense, though, pinned their ears back and steamrolled through the Northside offensive line. Attempting to go for it on fourth and medium, Jatiyuhn Wilson said “not on my watch” when he sacked the Monarchs quarterback and forcing the turnover on downs back to Clinton.

This takedown of the quarterback was the start of a 22-0 Dark Horses surge.

J’daques Wallace kicked off the scoring spree with a twelve-yard rushing score. A successful two-point conversion knotted the game at 14-all with 7:04 to go before halftime.

This deadlocked score lasted about three game minutes. On a Monarchs drive that was moving somewhat well near midfield, Northside laid the ball on the ground and Clinton’s Jakwan Wilson scooped up the loose football on second down, and returned it 42 yards to the house, giving the Dark Horses their first lead of the ballgame, 21-14.

Looking for an answer, Northside came up empty and gave it right back to a confident Clinton squad.

Wilson’s fourth down sack from just a few plays ago would not be his only big-time play. Indeed, Wilson came down with an incredible 35-yard catch on third down to put the Horses at the Northside 3-yard line with seconds to go before halftime.

On the very next snap following the Wilson chunk play, Faison ran up the middle for Clinton’s third and final offensive touchdown. The Horses now commanded a 28-14 advantage over Northside.

Coming out of the break, both teams traded empty possessions for the remainder of the game, culminating in the halftime score becoming the final score of 28-14.

A noteworthy storyline from Friday was Mohamed Kaba, a University of South Carolina commit, went down with what appeared to be a leg/ankle injury in the first quarter and did not return.

The Dark Horse victory puts them at 4-1. Clinton will host the East Duplin Panthers, who sit at 3-3, at Dark Horse Stadium, next Friday for the Nissan of Clinton Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Blake Smith looks for opening up the middle. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CHS-No.-2.jpg Blake Smith looks for opening up the middle. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent J’Daques Wallace is grabbed from behind as he head up field. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CHS.jpg J’Daques Wallace is grabbed from behind as he head up field. Justin Lucas | Sampson Independent

Horses rally for 28-14 win against Monarchs

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

