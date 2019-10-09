Clinton lashes Midway

Mike Carter|For the Independent Reed Bass fires a pass into the box in the second half of Monday’s match. - Mike Carter|For the Independent Clinton’s Mauricio Llamas makes a sliding tackle to slow a Midway scoring threat late in the first half. - Mike Carter|For the Independent Midway controls the ball during second half action. -

Clinton and Midway shared their first soccer meeting of the season on Monday night in what turned out to be a fairly lopsided affair. The Dark Horses continued their winning ways and tallied another East Central Conference win, besting the Raiders 7-0.

Clinton stopped just shy of the 9-goal mercy-rule threshold, ceasing the scoring at seven goals as the Dark Horses willed their way to another impressive win.

Four goals was the margin at halftime as the shutout score stood at 4-0. Clinton then tacked on three more goals in the second half as the final margin reached 7-0.

After the game, a humble Clinton head coach Brad Spell spoke highly of his team and their efforts.

“We did what we needed to do,” he began. “It was really good for me to see everyone get some playing time. We’ve not really had the opportunity to that so much this year and to see some of the guys that have been rooting for the guys that have been on the field this year and get the time that they deserve because they’ve been working hard in practice was a real benefit for me and for the team.”

“We went 5-1 in the first round of the conference and the second go-round starts Wednesday at home against Wallace and it’s going to be a big game. We need a lot of people here – need a lot of energy and we’re going to need to come ready to play because there’s still about four teams that could win the conference championship with Wallace, Spring Creek, James Kenan, and us. For now, we’re thrilled to get the win and ready to move forward,” Spell concluded.

With the win, Clinton is now 8-4-2 overall and 5-1 in the East Central Conference. The Dark Horses are back at home on Wednesday against Wallace-Rose Hill

For Midway, the Raiders endured their eighth straight loss and stand at 4-9-1 overall and 0-6 in the conference. They were slated for a home game against James Kenan on Wednesday but that game has been relocated to James Kenan and moved to Thursday due to field conditions at Midway.

With the second half of the conference slate set to begin Wednesday, Clinton, Spring Creek and Wallace-Rose Hill all find themselves among the top of the conference with 5-1 records. James Kenan is lurking in fourth place with a 3-3 record.

Reed Bass fires a pass into the box in the second half of Monday’s match. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1814.jpg Reed Bass fires a pass into the box in the second half of Monday’s match. Mike Carter|For the Independent Clinton’s Mauricio Llamas makes a sliding tackle to slow a Midway scoring threat late in the first half. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1695.jpg Clinton’s Mauricio Llamas makes a sliding tackle to slow a Midway scoring threat late in the first half. Mike Carter|For the Independent Midway controls the ball during second half action. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_DSC_1774.jpg Midway controls the ball during second half action. Mike Carter|For the Independent

Dark Horses blow by Raiders, 7-0

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]