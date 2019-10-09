Lady Raiders win ‘Pink Out’

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Caitlyn Holland leaps up and takes a big swing at a ball in the first set. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Makenzi Hudson battles against the leaping Goldsboro player. -

Midway’s Lady Raiders took to the volleyball court on Monday, kicking off the first of three games this week. It was a “Pink Out” night as the Lady Raiders welcomed Goldsboro, who also donned pink, in a pivotal East Central Conference showdown. Needing a win to keep pace atop the conference standings, Midway shook off a late second-set collapse and took home a 3-1 win.

The Lady Raiders kicked the evening off convincingly. They started out the first set with a 3-0 lead and generally maintained a 3-point margin lead throughout the early to mid-sections of the set. With the score sitting at 12-9, Midway gradually pulled away as they hit the spark of a 6-2 run to take an 18-11 lead to force a Lady Cougars timeout. The break in action proved to be useless, however, as the Lady Raiders galloped away on the rails of a 7-2 streak to win the opening set, 25-13.

Set number two began similarly to how the first set unfolded. Midway maintained a 1-2-point lead throughout much of the set. Their highest lead was four points at the tally of 14-10 before Goldsboro rallied to tie things up at 15-15. The Lady Raiders, though, hit that 4-point edge once again when they took a 20-16 lead late in the set. In fact, the margin hit five as Midway led 22-17 and later achieved set point at 24-20.

But, something happened.

In her post-set huddle, Midway head coach Brandy Wrench jokingly called it “the devil.” Perhaps it was some sort of divine intervention, but whatever it was, Goldsboro reeled off six unanswered points to stun the Lady Raiders in the second set, 26-24, to tie things up at one set apiece.

With Goldsboro riding new momentum and Midway needing to dig deep, it was no surprise that the third set waffled back and forth. Ties and lead changes littered the set with neither team able to garner any separation. Another tie greeted the teams at 14-14 before the Lady Raiders finally started to slip away. With a 17-14 lead, the Lady Cougars signaled for a timeout. The match maintained its close nature before Midway seized a 20-16 advantage and from there cruised on to victory at 25-17.

With Midway now leading 2-1, the fourth set followed suit as previous sets. Goldsboro actually led early, sprinting out to an 8-3 lead. Midway, though, stormed back and tied things up at 8-8. The set was tied again at 10-10 then again at 14-14 as the lead flip-flopped back and forth. After the 14-14 tie, though, Midway went on a 11-2 run to win the final set 25-16 to win the match 3-1.

After the game, Wrench first offered words of appreciation to Goldsboro for their willingness to participate in the “Pink Out” event.

“We enjoyed hosting the ‘Pink Out’ game and appreciate Goldsboro getting involved as well. Cancer affects many and to come together and pray over others was a beautiful thing.”

Then she addressed her teams play as of late.

“It’s great to have consecutive wins right lately,” she began. “We didn’t play as well tonight as we have the previous games but the girls pushed through to finish in four sets.”

“Wallum had an aggressive game tonight, she really played hard on the court after a huge block in the first set that fired her up. I truly was impressed with her. She served well and the best part was she was consistent. Makayla had several kills along with Caitlyn and Chloe. I was proud of Chloe, too. She played smart and had several kills, hitting around blocks and looked for the holes. I applaud our setters, Cait and Syd. They have a tough job on the court and they give a lot to make plays happen. Overall, tomorrow our focus will be on communication and having fun on the court along with getting the win.”

The win puts Midway at 14-4 overall and 8-1 in the East Central Conference. They are in the driver’s seat for first place in the conference as winning their three remaining conference games locks up the Conference Crown. Standing in their way, however, is one-loss Clinton who will no doubt be eyeing revenge.

For now, the Lady Raiders still have business to take care of this week with a pair of road games to Spring Creek on Tuesday and Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday.

