Mintz earns two wins

The Mintz Christian Academy Lady Lions extended their remarkable winning streak to 29 games with two wins in just as many days earlier in the week. Defeating Liberty Christian and Christ the Cornerstone Academies, the Lady Lions got one step closer to clinching another CCAA Regular Season Title.

The week got started on Monday with Senior Night. Facing the Liberty Lady Knights, the Lady Lions faced a worthy opponent who stood at 10-2, with one of those losses to Mintz, from earlier in the season.

Honoring seniors Emma White, Katelynn Owens, and Kyndall Owens, the Lady Lions wanted to send their leaders off with one last home victory.

Liberty opened the game going blow for blow with Mintz, hanging tough and eventually claiming a 25-22 first set win.

From that high, however, things went quickly downhill for the Lady Knights, who fell in the next three sets by scores of 25-14, 25-15, and 25-18 as Mintz claimed the 3-1 victory to preserve their unbeaten streak.

Picking up the action on Tuesday, the Lady Lions travelled to Laurinburg to face Christ the Cornerstone Academy.

Once more, the Lady Lions turned in a dominating effort as Mintz defeated CTCA in straight sets: 25-12, 25-19, and 25-10 to sweep the regular season series.

Accounting for both victories, the Lady Lions stand at 12-0 and are one game away from clinching at least a share of another Regular Reason Championship.

They will be back on the court on Monday when they have a chance to win their thirtieth in a row against Temple Christian School in Rockingham, NC. Game time is approximately 20 mins after a JV match.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

