Wildcats blanks Neuse Charter

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team continued their winning ways on the soccer pitch Monday afternoon with a shut-out 6-0 win over hard playing conference rival Neuse Charter.

Scoring for the Wildcats were Claudio Montes, with two goals, and Emanuel Lopez, Omar Reyes, Jared Sanchez, and Yahir Montes, each tallying one goal.

Credited with assists were Yahir Montes and Keslssyn Martinez with two each. Charles Ibarra and Jared Sanchez had one each.

“I want to thank the fans,” commented Hobbton head coach Jonathan Jacobs. “We had a lot of fans to show out for tonight’s game. We started a little slow but once we got into the game we started to play a little faster and that’s when the goals started to come. Again, we got the chance to play everybody and that got some a good bit of playing time. I’m happy how we ended the game, we just got to keep working on the little things,” Jacobs concluded.

With the win, the Wildcats are now 13-1-1 overall and 6-0 in conference play. They were back in action on Wednesday with a road trip to Rosewood next on the slate.

Hobbton takes win; conference unbeaten streak intact

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

