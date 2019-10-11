Wildcats topple RSMS

RSMS’s Aaron Avila-Zarate and Hobbton’s Ulises Perez go after the ball along the sideline. - William Acosta (22) and Hobbton’s Samuel Torres-Molina battle for possession midfield. -

The Hobbton Middle School soccer team continued their winning ways on Wednesday afternoon with a 7-2 win over Roseboro-Salemburg. Three minutes into the match, Jose Escalera scored off of a double give-n-go with Henry Jorge-Garcia to start the scoring. Seventeen minutes later, Garcia would get his second assist with a through ball to Ricardo Diaz to make the score 2-0. A minute later, RSMS countered with a goal to make it 2-1. Hobbton would respond, though, just two minutes later when Matthew Jurado’s corner kick found a sliding Garcia on the near post, who sent the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-1.

3-1 proved to be the halftime margin while teams broke for intermission.

Out of the break, one minute into the second half, Hobbton’s Leonel Espino scored from 25 yards out to push the margin to 4-1 as Hobbton pulled away. The Wildcats continued to pull away as ten minutes later Ricardo Diaz got a pass from Espino to tally his second goal.

RSMS responded a few moments later on a one-on-one to make it 5-2 but that would be as close as they could get. First, with ten minutes to go Brandon Ortiz found Brian Acevedo on the back post for another score to make it 6-2. Then, Osman Martinez finished the scoring for the Wildcats, scoring with six seconds remaining to make it the 7-2 final.

“We struggled defensively in the first half but we always seem to play better as the game continues,” said Hobbton head coach Damon Burnett. “I like how we possessed the ball and moved it with purpose.”

The Wildcats’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday at home versus Sampson Middle.

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

