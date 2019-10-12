Lady Wildcats rally past RSMS

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Preslee Roesch sets the ball for a teammate to return. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Roseboro’s Skyy Wiley bumps the ball for a return. -

The Hobbton Middle Lady Wildcats volleyball team recorded a win at home on Wednesday night by defeating Roseboro-Salemburg 3-1. Hobbton started off slowly, dropping the first set 25-20. After losing the first, though, the Lady Wildcats came alive and took the next three sets in dominating fashion: 25-15, 25-8, and 25-8. Stats for Roseboro-Salemburg were not available but for Hobbton, the Lady Wildcats were led by Kaitlyn Rodriquez (25 service points, four kills), Preslee Roesch (22 service point, three kills), and McKenna Thornton (12 service points, two kills).

Roseboro-Salemburg returns to action on Thursday at Sampson while Hobbton will host Sampson on Tuesday.

