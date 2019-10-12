HMS takes win over Union

In the middle school roundup earlier this season, Ethan Suggs heads for the end zone. He would get two extra points in Wednesday’s game. -

The Hobbton Middle School football team got a 42-24 win over Union on Wednesday in the first conference game of the middle school season.

“We blocked much better and got a turnover on defense,” commented Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “We did not turn the ball over on offense. We had an all-around fundamentally sound game. The players and coaches have been working so hard in the heat and it payed off today. Thanks to the parents for all their support. We are 1-0 in the conference and will be working hard in our bye week,” he concluded.

For the Wildcats, Josiah McLauren had three touchdowns, Chase Pate had two touchdowns and John Wilkes had one touchdown. Ethan Suggs scored two extra points.

In the middle school roundup earlier this season, Ethan Suggs heads for the end zone. He would get two extra points in Wednesday’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_Ethan-Suggs.jpg In the middle school roundup earlier this season, Ethan Suggs heads for the end zone. He would get two extra points in Wednesday’s game.

Wildcats best Spartans 42-24

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]