Clinton High School’s girls’ volleyball wrapped up another strong week on Thursday afternoon as they tangled with James Kenan in East Central Conference play. It only took the minimum of three sets for the Lady Dark Horses to get the win and the Lady Tigers never really posed much of a threat. The win marks the second of the week for Clinton as the Lady Horses also bested East Duplin back on Tuesday in another huge ECC game, 3-1.

Thursday, vs James Kenan

With no JV game on Thursday, the varsity matchup began at 5 p.m. and took about an hour to wrap up. Clinton took a commanding lead in the first set as they opened up a 16-10 lead midway through the match. That lead grew to 19-10 with the Lady Tigers picking up scattered points, but ultimately, it was a double-digit win in opening frame for the Lady Dark Horses, 25-13.

A similar final score concluded the second set, as well, but the first several moments were actually pretty close. The score was a one-point affair at 6-5 and stayed fairly close at 10-7 before a Clinton spurt dealt a fatal blow to James Kenan. The Lady Horses scored nine unanswered points to make the score 19-7. The Lady Tigers never utilized a timeout and Clinton secured the second-set win, 25-12.

With head coach Jennifer Edgerton mixing up her line up, the third set unfolded to be rather close. A rotation infraction by James Kenan slowed the pace of the game and seemed to light a fire under the Lady Tigers. They were much more competitive in the final set and kept things within striking distance. Clinton, though, remain undeterred and closed the game out with the 25-17 final score in the third set to win the match 3-0.

Tuesday, vs East Duplin

On a five-game roll since a mid-season loss to Midway, the Lady Horses made it six in a row with a four-set victory over the Lady Panthers.

Tuesday’s match didn’t exactly start out the way Clinton hoped for when East Duplin came out hot and jumped up on the Lady Horses early. Clinton fought, but it wasn’t enough to come from behind and the Panthers claimed a 25-21 opening set win.

A close, competitive battle continued into the second, third, and fourth sets but the difference was the Lady Dark Horses coming up on the right side of the score each time.

Taking the next three sets by scores of 25-21, 25-18, and 25-20, Clinton secured their seventeenth win of the season as the Lady Horses continue to roll through their most impressive season in recent memory.

After Thursday’s match against James Kenan, Edgerton acknowledged that her team is hopeful for a strong playoffs push.

“Our first goal is to make it past the second round because that seems to be where our seasons end here recently,” she said. “The girls want a ring so badly it’s killing them.”

Sitting at 18-1 overall, the Lady Horses surely seem to have a feasible opportunity to do just that. They have a tough week ahead next week with three games set for Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday. First, the Lady Horses will travel to West Brunswick, then host Goldsboro, and finally travel to Spivey’s Corner for a matchup at Midway, which could certainly prove to be a pivotal game to decide who will be the East Central 2A Regular Season Champion.

Mackenzie Carr gets a soft touch to set up a teammate. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CHS-11.jpg Mackenzie Carr gets a soft touch to set up a teammate. Taylor Spell leaps for a big swing on the kill attempt. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CHS-12.jpg Taylor Spell leaps for a big swing on the kill attempt. Lillian Sessoms gets up and pushes the ball over the net. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CHS-13.jpg Lillian Sessoms gets up and pushes the ball over the net.

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer (Sports Editor Daron Barefoot contributed to this story)