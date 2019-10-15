Player of the Week: Wyatt Holland

Midway High School’s Wyatt Holland is the Sampson Independent’s Sampson County Football Player of the Week for Week 8. Holland had a tremendous game Friday night, serving as a key ingredient for the Raiders 50-20 victory over James Kenan. Conference jitters didn’t deter the sophomore quarterback, who completed 11-of-18 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Holland also ran the ball seven times for 46 yards and one touchdown giving him 267 all purpose yards and five touchdowns. He also converted one 2-point conversion on a run. Holland and his Raiders are now 7-0 on the season and will face a massive test on Friday against Wallace-Rose Hill.

Midway High School's Wyatt Holland is the Sampson Independent's Sampson County Football Player of the Week for Week 8. Holland had a tremendous game Friday night, serving as a key ingredient for the Raiders 50-20 victory over James Kenan. Conference jitters didn't deter the sophomore quarterback, who completed 11-of-18 passes for 221 yards and four touchdowns. Holland also ran the ball seven times for 46 yards and one touchdown giving him 267 all purpose yards and five touchdowns. He also converted one 2-point conversion on a run. Holland and his Raiders are now 7-0 on the season and will face a massive test on Friday against Wallace-Rose Hill.

